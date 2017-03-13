Related

Article

Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings

13 March 2017 14:05

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the club will focus on developing youngsters rather than spend big on new signings in the coming years.

The Bundesliga leaders boast the financial might to blow many of their competitors in Germany out of the water in the transfer market and they have invested heavily in the playing squad in recent years.

Mats Hummels and Renato Sanches were signed last year for a reported outlay of close to €60million, although Sanches' deal alone could cost as much as €80m depending on bonuses.

Arturo Vidal, Douglas Costa, Mario Gotze and Medhi Benatia have also commanded significant transfer fees since 2013 and deals have already been put in place for Niklas Sule and Sebastian Rudy to join from Hoffenheim before next season.

But, although veterans Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso will need replacing before 2017-18 gets under way, Hoeness has told fans not to expect major transfers as he wants a team constructed primarily of players developed through the youth system.

"This will be a new chapter for FC Bayern, in which we will again try to reduce transfers by developing our own players," he told TZ. "And that doesn't look too bad at the moment.

"You mustn't forget that we have already bought a defensive player in Niklas Sule, who could have a great future.

"We've got Sebastian Rudy, who can play in midfield. In defence, we have Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng and Sule in the future. Javi Martinez can also go into midfield."

Bayern defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on Saturday to move 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Sponsored links

Monday 13 March

14:37 Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers
14:05 Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings
13:25 Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up
13:01 At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu
12:29 Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season
12:15 Qin banished to reserves after Witsel clash
11:39 Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
11:20 I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
10:20 Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
09:29 Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
08:55 Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
03:45 Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
02:40 MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
02:24 Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
02:04 Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
01:18 Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
00:50 Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
00:35 Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
00:21 Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
00:04 Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule

Sunday 12 March

23:49 From Coppa final to Serie B sacking: Ex-Milan boss Brocchi´s fall from grace
23:25 Pique: I would have signed up for Deportivo defeat
23:14 Palermo 0 Roma 3: Visitors back to second as Dzeko hits 30th goal
23:03 Lorient 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions bounce back from Barcelona nightmare
22:48 Real Madrid 2 Real Betis 1: Ramos late show helps Blancos leapfrog Barcelona
22:05 Ronaldo passes Aduriz for LaLiga header record
21:46 Derby sack McClaren for second time in 22 months
21:45 PSG win cost Barcelona at Depor, concedes Luis Enrique
20:07 Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut
19:56 Klopp hails first ´ugly´ win as Liverpool scrape past Burnley
19:45 Millwall boss Harris condemns alleged racist abuse of Son
19:41 Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp
19:05 We had time to recover - Suarez not blaming Barcelona loss on PSG exploits
18:54 Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
18:42 Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
18:26 Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
18:19 Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
18:11 Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
18:02 Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
17:52 Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
17:33 Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
17:09 Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
17:08 Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
17:01 Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
16:57 Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
16:50 It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
16:26 Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
15:58 Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
15:28 Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
15:13 Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
13:09 Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
12:06 Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
11:30 Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
10:53 Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
10:05 Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
09:56 Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
06:11 MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
05:36 Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
03:36 Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
03:05 Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
00:03 First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League

Saturday 11 March

23:52 Dani Alves ´convinced´ Juventus can win Champions League
22:58 Granada 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann clinches big win in top-four race
22:06 The referee killed the game - Wenger still claiming Arsenal played well against Bayern
21:54 Potential first-rounder Sidney Jones leaves Washington pro day on cart
21:35 Jardim defends Subasic as Monaco prepare for Man City showdown
21:33 Wenger: I don´t know how long I have left at Arsenal
21:26 Walcott claims Arsenal players are ignoring Wenger scrutiny
21:20 Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium
21:00 Sampaoli: Lack of football identity to cost Sevilla in Champions League
20:42 Nice´s Cyprien ruled out for season with ACL injury
20:32 Arsenal 5 Lincoln City 0: Routine FA Cup win unlikely to ease Wenger scrutiny
20:31 I was fuming when I missed the penalty - Bournemouth´s hat-trick hero King
20:14 Bayern lucky in first-half against Frankfurt, says Ancelotti
20:13 Howe hails ´roller-coaster´ win over West Ham
19:29 Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
19:26 Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
19:20 Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
18:49 Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
18:48 Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
18:43 Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
18:40 Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
18:39 Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
18:19 Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
17:58 Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
17:57 Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
17:55 RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
17:50 Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
17:35 Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
17:32 Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
17:09 Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
17:09 Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
16:51 Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
16:45 46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
16:21 Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
16:19 Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
16:14 Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
15:36 Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
15:32 Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
15:26 Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
15:14 Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
15:02 Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
13:37 Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
12:47 Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
11:52 Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
10:59 Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
10:13 Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
09:42 Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
04:06 Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
03:41 Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
03:00 ´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
02:29 Montella not complaining about penalty decision
01:16 Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
00:37 AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
00:04 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 24 +47 59
2 RB Leipzig 24 +18 49
3 Borussia Dortmund 24 +26 43
4 Hoffenheim 24 +20 42
5 Hertha BSC 24 +6 40
6 Eintracht Fran… 24 -1 35
7 Köln 24 +6 34
8 Freiburg 24 -10 34
9 Borussia M'gla… 24 -3 32
10 Bayer Leverkusen 24 -2 31
11 Schalke 04 24 +4 30
12 Mainz 05 24 -7 29
13 Augsburg 24 -10 28
14 Wolfsburg 24 -12 26
15 Werder Bremen 24 -13 26
16 Hamburger SV 24 -22 26
17 Ingolstadt 24 -18 19
18 Darmstadt 98 24 -29 15

Facebook