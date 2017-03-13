Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers

The Champions League round of 16 already produced some sensational moments, with Barcelona's exploits against Paris Saint-Germain sealing the biggest comeback in the competition's history.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid have also joined Barca in booking their place in the quarter-finals ahead of the latest batch of games on Tuesday.

Juventus host Porto with a two-goal lead to preserve, while Premier League champions Leicester City are 2-1 down to Sevilla ahead of a second leg at the King Power Stadium that will take place with Craig Shakespeare in charge after Claudio Ranieri's sacking.

Here we look at the numbers behind two more intriguing ties, courtesy of Opta.



Leicester City v Sevilla

7 - On seven of the last nine times a team has lost 2-1 away from home in a Champions League first-leg knockout tie, they have failed to go on and progress to the next round.

5- No team has kept more clean sheets this season in the Champions League than Sevilla (5, same as Juventus).

40 - Of the sides still in the competition, Leicester City have the lowest average share of possession this season in the Champions League (40 per cent).

610 – Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi has attempted more passes than any other player in the 2016-17 Champions League (610).

0 - Sevilla have reached the Champions League knockout stages in three of their four competition appearances. However, they have never gone past the round of 16.





Juventus v Porto

2 - Gonzalo Higuain has scored only two goals in 21 Champions League knockout games. In the group stages, he has netted 13 goals in 38 games.

0 - In 13 previous instances, no team has ever progressed having lost the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie by a 2-0 scoreline at home.

18 - In their last five Champions League knockout ties away from home, Porto have conceded 18 times and scored just three in reply.

6 - Andre Silva has been directly involved in two-thirds of Porto's goals in this season's Champions League (six out of nine), scoring four and assisting two.

2 - No team has conceded fewer goals than Juventus this season in the Champions League, the Italian champions have let in just two across seven matches.