Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!

Patrice Evra's return to Marseille has not been as smooth as he would have liked, but the France left-back has not lost any of his ​joie de vivre, as his latest Instagram message showed.

Former Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus defender Evra returned to Ligue 1 in January after an 11-year absence, but his first few weeks at the Stade Velodrome have not gone as well as hoped with some indifferent team performances prior to the 5-1 home humbling by Paris Saint-Germain.

Evra came off at half-time in that setback to Marseille's arch-rivals on February 26 and has not played since.

He is now back running, however, and the 35-year-old was clearly pleased to share that news. He also had some pretty obvious advice for all boyfriends whose partners may share Evra's excitement.