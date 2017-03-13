Related

Article

Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!

13 March 2017 11:39

Patrice Evra's return to Marseille has not been as smooth as he would have liked, but the France left-back has not lost any of his ​joie de vivre, as his latest Instagram message showed.

Former Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus defender Evra returned to Ligue 1 in January after an 11-year absence, but his first few weeks at the Stade Velodrome have not gone as well as hoped with some indifferent team performances prior to the 5-1 home humbling by Paris Saint-Germain.

Evra came off at half-time in that setback to Marseille's arch-rivals on February 26 and has not played since.

He is now back running, however, and the 35-year-old was clearly pleased to share that news. He also had some pretty obvious advice for all boyfriends whose partners may share Evra's excitement.

Sponsored links

Monday 13 March

14:37 Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers
14:05 Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings
13:25 Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up
13:01 At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu
12:29 Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season
12:15 Qin banished to reserves after Witsel clash
11:39 Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
11:20 I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
10:20 Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
09:29 Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
08:55 Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
03:45 Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
02:40 MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
02:24 Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
02:04 Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
01:18 Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
00:50 Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
00:35 Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
00:21 Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
00:04 Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule

Sunday 12 March

23:49 From Coppa final to Serie B sacking: Ex-Milan boss Brocchi´s fall from grace
23:25 Pique: I would have signed up for Deportivo defeat
23:14 Palermo 0 Roma 3: Visitors back to second as Dzeko hits 30th goal
23:03 Lorient 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions bounce back from Barcelona nightmare
22:48 Real Madrid 2 Real Betis 1: Ramos late show helps Blancos leapfrog Barcelona
22:05 Ronaldo passes Aduriz for LaLiga header record
21:46 Derby sack McClaren for second time in 22 months
21:45 PSG win cost Barcelona at Depor, concedes Luis Enrique
20:07 Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut
19:56 Klopp hails first ´ugly´ win as Liverpool scrape past Burnley
19:45 Millwall boss Harris condemns alleged racist abuse of Son
19:41 Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp
19:05 We had time to recover - Suarez not blaming Barcelona loss on PSG exploits
18:54 Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
18:42 Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
18:26 Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
18:19 Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
18:11 Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
18:02 Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
17:52 Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
17:33 Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
17:09 Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
17:08 Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
17:01 Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
16:57 Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
16:50 It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
16:26 Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
15:58 Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
15:28 Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
15:13 Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
13:09 Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
12:06 Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
11:30 Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
10:53 Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
10:05 Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
09:56 Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
06:11 MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
05:36 Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
03:36 Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
03:05 Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
00:03 First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League

Saturday 11 March

23:52 Dani Alves ´convinced´ Juventus can win Champions League
22:58 Granada 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann clinches big win in top-four race
22:06 The referee killed the game - Wenger still claiming Arsenal played well against Bayern
21:54 Potential first-rounder Sidney Jones leaves Washington pro day on cart
21:35 Jardim defends Subasic as Monaco prepare for Man City showdown
21:33 Wenger: I don´t know how long I have left at Arsenal
21:26 Walcott claims Arsenal players are ignoring Wenger scrutiny
21:20 Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium
21:00 Sampaoli: Lack of football identity to cost Sevilla in Champions League
20:42 Nice´s Cyprien ruled out for season with ACL injury
20:32 Arsenal 5 Lincoln City 0: Routine FA Cup win unlikely to ease Wenger scrutiny
20:31 I was fuming when I missed the penalty - Bournemouth´s hat-trick hero King
20:14 Bayern lucky in first-half against Frankfurt, says Ancelotti
20:13 Howe hails ´roller-coaster´ win over West Ham
19:29 Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
19:26 Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
19:20 Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
18:49 Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
18:48 Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
18:43 Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
18:40 Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
18:39 Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
18:19 Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
17:58 Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
17:57 Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
17:55 RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
17:50 Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
17:35 Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
17:32 Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
17:09 Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
17:09 Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
16:51 Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
16:45 46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
16:21 Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
16:19 Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
16:14 Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
15:36 Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
15:32 Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
15:26 Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
15:14 Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
15:02 Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
13:37 Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
12:47 Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
11:52 Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
10:59 Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
10:13 Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
09:42 Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
04:06 Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
03:41 Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
03:00 ´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
02:29 Montella not complaining about penalty decision
01:16 Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
00:37 AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
00:04 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
3 Nice 29 +24 63
4 Olympique Lyonnais 28 +27 50
5 Olympique Mars… 29 +6 45
6 Bordeaux 29 +1 43
7 Saint-Étienne 29 +9 41

Facebook