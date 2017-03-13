Chelsea handed Tottenham semi after Manchester United victory

The Premier League's top two will go head-to-head in the FA Cup semi-finals after Chelsea were drawn alongside Tottenham.
Chelsea secured their place in the last four on Monday with a 1-0 victory over holders Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, N'Golo Kante's long-range strike sealing their progression.
When the two sides last met in the in January it was Spurs, looking for a first major trophy since 2008, who came out on top, ending Chelsea's stunning unbeaten run of 13 league matches.
The second semi-final will see Arsene Wenger's Arsenal face Manchester City, both matches taking place at Wembley on April 22 and 23.
For Arsenal - who have won a record-equalling 12 FA Cups and ended Lincoln City's fairytale run on Saturday - it represents a great chance at securing some silverware, which could help ease some pressure on under-fire boss Wenger after their Champions League humiliation against Bayern Munich.
City claimed a victory in their previous clash with the Gunners, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling helping them come from a goal down to win in December.
