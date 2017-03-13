Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser has won his first Scotland call-up for the matches against Canada and Slovenia this month.

The 23-year-old, who has impressed for Eddie Howe's side this season and scored memorable goals against Liverpool and Arsenal, has been named in Gordon Strachan's 30-man squad.

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has also been given a first spot in the senior set-up, while Celtic's uncapped Stuart Armstrong is included for the first time in 18 months.

There are recalls for West Brom winger Matt Phillips and striker Jordan Rhodes, who is on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough.

Scotland face Canada in a friendly match at Easter Road on March 22 before a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Hampden Park four days later.

SCOTLAND | The Scotland squad to face Canada and Slovenia has been announced. pic.twitter.com/mRiPWqEKZl — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) March 13, 2017

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Celtic), David Marshall (Hull City), Allan McGregor (Cardiff City*)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Ipswich Town), Grant Hanley (Newcastle United), Russell Martin (Norwich City), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Andrew Robertson (Hull City), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Lee Wallace (Rangers)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Scott Brown (Celtic), Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig), Tom Cairney (Fulham), Darren Fletcher (West Brom), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Matt Phillips (West Brom), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Robert Snodgrass (West Ham United)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Fulham*), Steven Naismith (Norwich City), Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday*)

*Denotes player is on loan