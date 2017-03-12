MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw

New York Red Bulls preserved their perfect start to the MLS season, while reigning champions, the Seattle Sounders equalised at the death.

The Red Bulls made it two wins from two games with a 1-0 victory at home to Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

After rallying to beat Atlanta United last week, the Red Bulls earned another three points thanks to Eric Miller's own goal on the stroke of half-time.

Rapids defender Miller directed a cross into his own net as Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles celebrated his MLS record 142nd consecutive start with a win.

Houston Dynamo also won their second successive match, accounting for Columbus Crew 3-1.

There was a grandstand finish in Montreal as the Sounders scored a last-gasp goal in a 2-2 draw at the Impact.

The Impact were up 2-0 with seven minutes remaining until the Sounders stunned the home crowd in Montreal.

First, Nicolas Lodeiro converted an 83rd-minute penalty and then substitute Will Bruin bundled the ball into the net in the fourth minute of stoppage time as the champions claimed their first point of the season.

Italian star Sebastian Giovinco suffered an injury in Toronto FC's 2-2 draw away to Philadelphia Union.

Giovinco - the 2015 MLS MVP - hobbled off the ground in the 47th minute due to a leg injury.

Quick-fire goals from Nemanja Nikolic and Arturo Alvarez helped the Chicago Fire past Real Salt Lake 2-0, Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas played out a goalless draw, while San Jose Earthquakes prevailed 3-2 against Vancouver Whitecaps.