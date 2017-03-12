Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win

Emre Can struck the winner as Liverpool beat Burnley 2-1 at Anfield to close the gap to third-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table ahead of their meeting next weekend.
With the rest of the top six in FA Cup action, Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to beat Burnley and consolidate fourth place, while closing to within a point of City and Tottenham.
Liverpool did not have it all their own way in the first half, though, with Ashley Barnes opening the scoring for the visitors as they eyed a maiden away win this term and a first seasonal double over the Reds since 1930.
But Georginio Wijnaldum equalised in first-half stoppage time and Can's long-range stunner completed the turnaround just past the hour, clinching the points with Burnley's attempts at a leveller of their own coming up short.
Klopp's men took until the sixth game of the calendar year to taste a league victory in 2017, but they have now won three of their last four with a trip to City's Etihad Stadium to come next Sunday.
It had looked as though the Reds' woes against middling opposition had returned when Burnley deservedly led after seven minutes.
Matthew Lowton delivered a superb low cross from the right and Barnes, arriving behind Joel Matip at the back post, stretched to finish high past Simon Mignolet.
The visitors retained a threat on the break through Andre Gray and he shot across the face of goal from a narrow angle, but, having previously offered little in response, Liverpool drew level on the stroke of half-time.
Divock Origi drifted wide to the left and cut back inside to deliver a cross towards Wijnaldum, who saw his attempted flick blocked but then pounced on the rebound to wrong-foot Tom Heaton with a calm strike.
1 - Georginio Wijnaldum's equaliser came through Liverpool's first shot on target of the game. Patience.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2017
Barnes sent an effort dipping wide shortly after the restart, but Liverpool finally took control with just under half an hour remaining.
Origi was again the provider as he squared for Can, 25 yards from goal, to step forward and drill beyond Heaton into the bottom-right corner.
The hosts were given an immediate reminder of Burnley's menace as a ball dropped for Barnes in the area from a set-piece, but Ragnar Klavan dived across to block magnificently.
Ben Woodburn, on for Philippe Coutinho, flashed a cross just past the right-hand post and only a fine Heaton save kept Sadio Mane from adding a third, before Burnley's best late chance fell to right-back Lowton, rather than a striker, and he blazed over.
KEY OPTA STATS
- Liverpool have now won 16 Premier League games this season; equalling their tally of wins for the entire 2015-16 season.
- Burnley have taken just two points from a possible 42 away from home in the league this season (W0 D2 L12).
- Liverpool have won 14 points from losing positions in the Premier League this term; a joint-high with Tottenham.
- The Clarets had just one shot on target in the game – no team has had one or fewer shots on target in an away game more often than Burnley in the top-flight this season (4).
- Ashley Barnes (10) is now just one goal short of tying with Danny Ings (11) for the most Premier League goals for Burnley.
- Liverpool conceded inside the first 10 minutes of a Premier League game at Anfield for the first time since August 2015 (v West Ham, Manuel Lanzini).
- All 16 of Georginio Wijnaldum’s Premier League goals have been scored in home matches (five for Liverpool, 11 for Newcastle).
- Since Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge, the Reds have scored more Premier League goals from outside the box than any other team (21).
|Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut
|Klopp hails first ´ugly´ win as Liverpool scrape past Burnley
|Millwall boss Harris condemns alleged racist abuse of Son
|Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp
|We had time to recover - Suarez not blaming Barcelona loss on PSG exploits
|Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
|Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
|Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
|Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
|Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
|Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
|Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
|Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
|Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
|Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
|Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
|It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
|Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
|Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
|Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
|Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
|Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
|Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
|Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
|Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
|Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
|Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
|MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
|Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
|Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
|Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
|First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League
|Dani Alves ´convinced´ Juventus can win Champions League
|Granada 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann clinches big win in top-four race
|The referee killed the game - Wenger still claiming Arsenal played well against Bayern
|Potential first-rounder Sidney Jones leaves Washington pro day on cart
|Jardim defends Subasic as Monaco prepare for Man City showdown
|Wenger: I don´t know how long I have left at Arsenal
|Walcott claims Arsenal players are ignoring Wenger scrutiny
|Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium
|Sampaoli: Lack of football identity to cost Sevilla in Champions League
|Nice´s Cyprien ruled out for season with ACL injury
|Arsenal 5 Lincoln City 0: Routine FA Cup win unlikely to ease Wenger scrutiny
|I was fuming when I missed the penalty - Bournemouth´s hat-trick hero King
|Bayern lucky in first-half against Frankfurt, says Ancelotti
|Howe hails ´roller-coaster´ win over West Ham
|Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
|Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
|Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
|Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
|Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
|Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
|Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
|Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
|Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
|Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
|RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
|Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
|Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
|Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
|Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
|Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
|Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
|46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
|Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
|Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
|Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
|Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
|Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
|Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
|Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
|Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
|Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
|Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
|Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
|Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
|Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
|Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
|Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
|Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
|´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
|Montella not complaining about penalty decision
|Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
|AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle
|UEFA facing legal woe without video tech, says Arsenal boss Wenger
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala´s 97th-minute penalty delivers dramatic win
|Balotelli inspires comeback but Nice miss chance to go joint-top
|Barcelona and Real Madrid set for El Clasico in Miami
|Norwich sack Neil as promotion hopes fade
|More misery for PSG as Ligue 1 champions rubbish Champs-Elysees rumours
|Griezmann sees no reason to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United
|I need a bigger home for all my trophies, jokes Hazard
|Guardiola labels Alonso ´one of the best midfielders ever´
|Xhaka warns Arsenal team-mates against potential FA Cup shock
|Douglas Costa can match Robben and Ribery, says Lucescu
|Germany book friendlies against Spain and Brazil
|Alonso hails ´special club´ after Liverpool´s classy retirement tribute
|Howe defends ´gentle giant´ Mings over ban for Ibrahimovic stamp
|PSG hit out at Verratti and Matuidi partying accusations
|Burnley´s Gray dreams of England call
|Rakitic signs new Barcelona deal
|Terry´s last FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge? Chelsea boss Conte hopes not
|Guardiola: No decision on Hart´s Manchester City future
|Manchester United and City have better squads than Chelsea - Conte
|Hull´s Silva relieved to welcome back ´important´ Davies
|Sampaoli: Leicester will play like it´s the World Cup final
|Pochettino wants Tottenham ´motivated and excited´ to avoid Millwall upset
|PSG´s Barca woe not good for France, says Monaco boss Jardim
|Conte has not cleared the air with Mourinho over goal celebrations
|Saul could be among world´s best midfielders, Simeone proclaims
|Alonso can be a fantastic coach - Ancelotti tips outgoing Bayern star
|Arsenal players have let Wenger down, claims Vieira
|Klopp will not panic as Firmino becomes latest injury headache
|Mor to come from Emre - Tuchel encouragement for out-of-favour Dortmund teenager
|On-fire Kane scoops Player of the Month prize for February
|At last! Guardiola finally named Manager of the Month
|Stunning Arsenal strike earns Hazard award
|Sydney FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Premiers´ Plate within Sky Blues´ grasp
|Comeback makes Barcelona one of the best teams in history, says Villa
|Payet shocked by ´malicious´ criticism of Ligue 1 return
|Why only me? - Wijnaldum hits back at away-day critics
|Banned Mings extremely disappointed after ´accidental´ Zlatan collision
|Payet feared going backwards at ´defensive´ West Ham
|Mkhitaryan not in the best condition - Mourinho
|Toure wants Manchester City´s mentality to match Real Madrid and Barcelona
|I won´t play reserves at Chelsea – Mourinho
|It´s 51-49 in our favour - Hecking grounded after Gladbach draw at Schalke
|Spalletti feels Roma should have ended Lyon´s Europa League ambitions already
|Genk wary of Barcelona-style comeback after 5-2 win
|Hart: I´m not wanted at Manchester City