Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Chelsea and Antonio Conte are the perfect match.

Chelsea have established themselves as runaway Premier League leaders, 10 points clear of Tottenham and Manchester City, with Conte's first season in English football set to end in glory.

Manchester United visit Stamford Bridge in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Monday and Klopp, whose Liverpool side lie fourth in the Premier League and host Burnley on Sunday, is impressed by the Blues' stunning form under the ex-Juventus boss.

"They have the perfect players and the perfect manager. It is the perfect fit," he told newspaper reporters.

"First they created the momentum. Then they used the momentum. Then they stayed consistent.

"I think we all agree it is a well-organised side. They have an experienced defence, highly motivated after what happened last year.

"I think they know they have had luck with injuries but that’s how it is. They could play the same side for a long time. Quality, though, and being organised helps a lot."

Klopp's Anfield squad is set to end the season without silverware once more and does not have such a complete feel.

As such, planning is already under way for which close-season arrivals the former Borussia Dortmund boss will look to bring in.

"Yes I have a plan but look it’s March. The plan is different things. It’s still the improvement of the players who are here. And it’s important that these players could improve," Klopp said.

"So that is one thing that I think is very important. Another thing of course are transfers. Are we looking for transfers? Yes. For players? Yes.

"Are we close to signing them? No, nothing to say about that but that’s how it is. It’s not that we say we want exactly four players or five players. But we know what we want and we are working really hard, as you can imagine, at the things we want which will work.

"We didn't do the transfers last year to have a positive transfer record. But we are in a good situation, so the base is really good to improve and of course we will spend money."

Klopp added: "When you look back it looks like the squad wasn’t big enough at the start of the season. But back then Danny Ings was involved in our plans and Daniel Sturridge was involved, too.

"Plus, Ingsy could play on the wing like he’s done in former times. But Ingsy got the injury early in the season and Daniel has had a few problems. And in the end, Phil Coutinho was injured and we didn’t have enough options.

"But Phil came back, Sturridge came back and all of a sudden our base is really good. Now we need to build on it."