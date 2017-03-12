It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return

Jerome Boateng is glad to be back in action after returning from four months out in Bayern Munich's 3-0 home victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

Germany international Boateng replaced Javi Martinez in the second half of Saturday's game, having recovered from a chest muscle injury, as Bayern extended their advantage at the top of the table to 10 points.

Boateng's return is timely as Bayern have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal, with the treble in their sights, but Boateng is just happy to be playing again.

"It's always a comfortable feeling when you come into the game and the score is 3-0," Boateng told the DFB website. "It's taken long enough. I hope that I can stay healthy now and help the team.

"I didn't pick a specific date, but I obviously motivated myself daily by wanting to return to the pitch as fast as possible. I just want to stay healthy now and get back to my former level."

Finally! What a feeling to be back on the pitch! Thanks for the warm welcome at the Arena#FCBSGE #jb17 @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/lsppxti2SD — Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) March 11, 2017

Boateng dismissed comparisons between the current campaign and Bayern's last treble success in 2012-13, but the centre-back says there is a good atmosphere around the club following the 10-2 aggregate humiliation of Arsenal in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"I don't care about that," Boateng said. "In the end what matters is how we play, and not what happened back in 2013. Things can change very quickly, especially if you don't show up in one of the knockout games.

"You have to perform on the pitch, have a good form on the day and you also need some luck. I hope that we can get into the [Champions League] final this year."