Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph

Mauro Icardi netted a perfect nine-minute hat-trick before Ever Banega added a treble of his own as Inter demolished Atalanta 7-1 at San Siro.
Stefano Pioli's men are up to fourth in the Serie A table having started the day behind their visitors in the standings – making the yawning gulf in class on the field all the more remarkable.
Inter captain Icardi has been a polarising figure for his club and back in his Argentine homeland but he lapped up the adoration as it rained goals in Milan, leapfrogging Edin Dzeko, Gonzalo Higuain and Dries Mertens in the race for the Capocannoniere in the process.
He opened the scoring from close range, left-footed in the 17th minute, before winning and converting a 23rd-minute penalty.
A 26th-minute header brought up 20 top-flight goals for Icardi this season and, having floated in the corner for Inter's third, Banega then stunningly helped himself to a first-half brace.
Switzerland Under-21 midfielder Remo Freuler's solo effort offered brief punctuation to an exercise in unrelenting pain for Gian Piero Gasperini's team, previously so impressive this season, before ex-Atalanta man Roberto Gagliardini added a sixth and Banega arrowed in a superb free-kick.
Atalanta actually started brightly, captain Alejandro Gomez drilling wide with Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic rooted to the spot, before their afternoon unravelled spectacularly.
Inter were furious to see Rafael Toloi only booked for bringing down Icardi as he bore down on goal but revenge would be swiftly and brutally exacted.
From the resulting free-kick, Ivan Perisic's shot punctured a disorganised defensive wall and fell invitingly for Icardi to sweep home.
The Argentinian latched on to Perisic's flick-on and was sent tumbling by Etrit Berisha before picking himself up to nonchalantly beat the cautioned goalkeeper with a penalty chipped high into the net.
Icardi completed a hat-trick clocking in at nine minutes and 13 seconds when he was left free to power home Banega's corner at the near post.
3 - #Icardi has scored the fastest hat-trick (26th minute) for a Inter player in Serie A since Lorenzi (October 1947, 18th minute). History.— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 12, 2017
Playmaker Banega then took his turn to cash in on the defensive mayhem, delaying his run to slam home Antonio Candreva's cutback. When Candreva weaved through beleaguered opponents in the 34th minute, Banega repeated the trick.
Freuler offered a belated response as he cut into the Inter penalty area to net a fine individual goal – scant consolation three minutes from the end of an utterly shambolic half from his Atalanta team-mates.
Gagliardini was one of their number as recently as January but the 22-year-old, who never scored in Atalanta colours, displayed no mercy and the composure of a veteran when he collected Banega's pass to crash into the top corner after 52 minutes.
Gomez was denied by Handanovic as Atalanta passed the minutes of their ordeal by searching for a second consolation, but Banega clipped a 67th-minute free-kick past the embattled Berisha for his hat-trick.
67: 7-1!!! This is unbelievable! @Ever10Banega strokes him a free-kick for to get himself a hat-trick too! #InterAtalanta 7-1 pic.twitter.com/7ZEDOnEpuo— F.C. Internazionale (@Inter_en) March 12, 2017
Having ended February with a dispiriting 3-1 home loss to Roma, Pioli can reflect with much satisfaction as his players bettered their bounce-back 5-1 win at Cagliari last weekend – emphatic form that means clawing back a five-point deficit to the top three should not be ruled out entirely, although third-placed Roma do face Palermo later on Sunday.
Banega and Icardi departed to standing ovations, with a trip to Torino next on their agenda, while Gasperini must encourage a team that beat Napoli only two weeks ago to regroup when they host Pescara.
Key Opta stats:
- Icardi has been directly involved in 28 Serie A goals this season (20 goals, 8 assists), the most in the current campaign.
- Carlos Bacca - for AC Milan v Torino - is the only other man to score a perfect hat-trick in Serie A this season.
- Inter scored five first-half goals for the first time since 1964 (v Sampdoria).
- Atalanta conceded five goals in the first half for the first time in their Serie A history.
- Atalanta conceded seven goals in a Serie A match for the first time since losing 7-2 to the same opponents in 1990.
- Two Inter players scored hat-tricks in the same match for the first time since 1933.
- Inter scored seven goals from eight shots on target.
|Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
|Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
|Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
|Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
|Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
|Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
|Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
|Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
|Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
|Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
|Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
|It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
|Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
|Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
|Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
|Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
|Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
|Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
|Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
|Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
|Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
|Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
|MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
|Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
|Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
|Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
|First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League
|Dani Alves ´convinced´ Juventus can win Champions League
|Granada 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann clinches big win in top-four race
|The referee killed the game - Wenger still claiming Arsenal played well against Bayern
|Potential first-rounder Sidney Jones leaves Washington pro day on cart
|Jardim defends Subasic as Monaco prepare for Man City showdown
|Wenger: I don´t know how long I have left at Arsenal
|Walcott claims Arsenal players are ignoring Wenger scrutiny
|Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium
|Sampaoli: Lack of football identity to cost Sevilla in Champions League
|Nice´s Cyprien ruled out for season with ACL injury
|Arsenal 5 Lincoln City 0: Routine FA Cup win unlikely to ease Wenger scrutiny
|I was fuming when I missed the penalty - Bournemouth´s hat-trick hero King
|Bayern lucky in first-half against Frankfurt, says Ancelotti
|Howe hails ´roller-coaster´ win over West Ham
|Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
|Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
|Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
|Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
|Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
|Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
|Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
|Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
|Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
|Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
|RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
|Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
|Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
|Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
|Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
|Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
|Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
|46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
|Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
|Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
|Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
|Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
|Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
|Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
|Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
|Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
|Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
|Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
|Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
|Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
|Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
|Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
|Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
|Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
|´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
|Montella not complaining about penalty decision
|Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
|AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle
|UEFA facing legal woe without video tech, says Arsenal boss Wenger
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala´s 97th-minute penalty delivers dramatic win
|Balotelli inspires comeback but Nice miss chance to go joint-top
|Barcelona and Real Madrid set for El Clasico in Miami
|Norwich sack Neil as promotion hopes fade
|More misery for PSG as Ligue 1 champions rubbish Champs-Elysees rumours
|Griezmann sees no reason to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United
|I need a bigger home for all my trophies, jokes Hazard
|Guardiola labels Alonso ´one of the best midfielders ever´
|Xhaka warns Arsenal team-mates against potential FA Cup shock
|Douglas Costa can match Robben and Ribery, says Lucescu
|Germany book friendlies against Spain and Brazil
|Alonso hails ´special club´ after Liverpool´s classy retirement tribute
|Howe defends ´gentle giant´ Mings over ban for Ibrahimovic stamp
|PSG hit out at Verratti and Matuidi partying accusations
|Burnley´s Gray dreams of England call
|Rakitic signs new Barcelona deal
|Terry´s last FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge? Chelsea boss Conte hopes not
|Guardiola: No decision on Hart´s Manchester City future
|Manchester United and City have better squads than Chelsea - Conte
|Hull´s Silva relieved to welcome back ´important´ Davies
|Sampaoli: Leicester will play like it´s the World Cup final
|Pochettino wants Tottenham ´motivated and excited´ to avoid Millwall upset
|PSG´s Barca woe not good for France, says Monaco boss Jardim
|Conte has not cleared the air with Mourinho over goal celebrations
|Saul could be among world´s best midfielders, Simeone proclaims
|Alonso can be a fantastic coach - Ancelotti tips outgoing Bayern star
|Arsenal players have let Wenger down, claims Vieira
|Klopp will not panic as Firmino becomes latest injury headache
|Mor to come from Emre - Tuchel encouragement for out-of-favour Dortmund teenager
|On-fire Kane scoops Player of the Month prize for February
|At last! Guardiola finally named Manager of the Month
|Stunning Arsenal strike earns Hazard award
|Sydney FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Premiers´ Plate within Sky Blues´ grasp
|Comeback makes Barcelona one of the best teams in history, says Villa
|Payet shocked by ´malicious´ criticism of Ligue 1 return
|Why only me? - Wijnaldum hits back at away-day critics
|Banned Mings extremely disappointed after ´accidental´ Zlatan collision
|Payet feared going backwards at ´defensive´ West Ham
|Mkhitaryan not in the best condition - Mourinho
|Toure wants Manchester City´s mentality to match Real Madrid and Barcelona
|I won´t play reserves at Chelsea – Mourinho
|It´s 51-49 in our favour - Hecking grounded after Gladbach draw at Schalke
|Spalletti feels Roma should have ended Lyon´s Europa League ambitions already
|Genk wary of Barcelona-style comeback after 5-2 win
|Hart: I´m not wanted at Manchester City