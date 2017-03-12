Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth

Barcelona were brought back down to earth with a thud as they lost 2-1 away to Deportivo La Coruna in LaLiga.
Four days after recording the biggest comeback in Champions league history with a 6-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain, Barca were extremely poor as they fell to a costly defeat in the title race.
Joselu punished a first-half mistake from goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to put hosts Depor ahead after his only other two league goals this season had come against Real Madrid.
Luis Suarez, who scored four when Barca won 8-0 at the Riazor last season, appeared to have got the visitors back on track after the break, but Depor captain Alex Bergantinos' header with 16 minutes remaining proved decisive.
Barca had won six league matches in a row coming into the fixture, but could now lose top spot in LaLiga on Sunday, with Real Madrid still just one point behind ahead of their home match against Real Betis.
Impressive Depor are now four matches unbeaten under new boss Pepe Mel, this victory opening up an eight-point gap on the relegation zone.
A quiet start to the match saw Joselu fire an effort straight at Ter Stegen in the only early opportunity of note.
Barcelona, who made five changes from the PSG triumph, did not threaten until Luis Suarez poorly sent a free header into the arms of German Lux after latching on to Lionel Messi's free-kick just before the half-hour mark.
Depor went close when a superb half-volley from Joselu was impressively kept out by Ter Stegen at full stretch, Fernando Navarro creating the chance.
But the hosts went one better from the resulting corner, Ter Stegen failed to gather Javier Mascerhano's attempted clearance, allowing Joselu to thump in from close range.
2 - Joselu is the second player to score against Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga this season, after Deyverson Silva. Stellar.— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 12, 2017
Barca wasted no time in response, Luis Suarez scoring just 59 seconds after the restart.
Denis Suarez's cross from the right was only half cleared by Alejandro Arribas and Luis Suarez sent a powerful finish past Lux at his near post to move on to 21 league goals this season.
Depor's Carles Gil had a penalty claim turned down after being challenged by Sergio Busquets, while Faycal Fajr's shot deflected just over as the hosts reacted well to the blow.
Luis Enrique sent on Ivan Rakitic and Andres Iniesta for Arda Turan and Andre Gomes in an attempt to seal victory, but the home side threatened again when Joselu's impressive volley tested Ter Stegen after Bruno Gama had led a fast break.
Denis Suarez had an effort saved for the visitors as they struggled to make an impact, while Depor forced Ter Stegen into action again through Arribas' bouncing header.
And from the resulting corner, Bergantinos got above Jordi Alba at the back post to head in substitute Emre Colak's delivery.
3 - Álex Bergantiños has scored four goals in 112 La Liga games, three of them against Barcelona. Surprise.— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 12, 2017
Paco Alcacer was thrown on in Barca's final change and the visitors pushed hard for an equaliser, Luis Suarez denied by Lux from close range and Messi also seeing a shot saved by the keeper.
Messi then wasted a good free-kick opportunity in a frantic stoppage-time period that saw Fajr race clean through on goal before seeing one shot saved by Ter Stegen and another hacked off the line by Alba.
Mel's men held on for a deserved victory, with Barca's hopes of retaining their title suffering a significant setback as they struggled without the injured Neymar.
|Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
|Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
|Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
|Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
|Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
|Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
|Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
|Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
|Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
|Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
|Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
|It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
|Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
|Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
|Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
|Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
|Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
|Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
|Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
|Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
|Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
|Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
|MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
|Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
|Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
|Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
|First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League
|Dani Alves ´convinced´ Juventus can win Champions League
|Granada 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann clinches big win in top-four race
|The referee killed the game - Wenger still claiming Arsenal played well against Bayern
|Potential first-rounder Sidney Jones leaves Washington pro day on cart
|Jardim defends Subasic as Monaco prepare for Man City showdown
|Wenger: I don´t know how long I have left at Arsenal
|Walcott claims Arsenal players are ignoring Wenger scrutiny
|Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium
|Sampaoli: Lack of football identity to cost Sevilla in Champions League
|Nice´s Cyprien ruled out for season with ACL injury
|Arsenal 5 Lincoln City 0: Routine FA Cup win unlikely to ease Wenger scrutiny
|I was fuming when I missed the penalty - Bournemouth´s hat-trick hero King
|Bayern lucky in first-half against Frankfurt, says Ancelotti
|Howe hails ´roller-coaster´ win over West Ham
|Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
|Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
|Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
|Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
|Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
|Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
|Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
|Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
|Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
|Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
|RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
|Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
|Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
|Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
|Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
|Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
|Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
|46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
|Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
|Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
|Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
|Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
|Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
|Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
|Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
|Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
|Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
|Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
|Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
|Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
|Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
|Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
|Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
|Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
|´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
|Montella not complaining about penalty decision
|Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
|AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle
|UEFA facing legal woe without video tech, says Arsenal boss Wenger
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala´s 97th-minute penalty delivers dramatic win
|Balotelli inspires comeback but Nice miss chance to go joint-top
|Barcelona and Real Madrid set for El Clasico in Miami
|Norwich sack Neil as promotion hopes fade
|More misery for PSG as Ligue 1 champions rubbish Champs-Elysees rumours
|Griezmann sees no reason to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United
|I need a bigger home for all my trophies, jokes Hazard
|Guardiola labels Alonso ´one of the best midfielders ever´
|Xhaka warns Arsenal team-mates against potential FA Cup shock
|Douglas Costa can match Robben and Ribery, says Lucescu
|Germany book friendlies against Spain and Brazil
|Alonso hails ´special club´ after Liverpool´s classy retirement tribute
|Howe defends ´gentle giant´ Mings over ban for Ibrahimovic stamp
|PSG hit out at Verratti and Matuidi partying accusations
|Burnley´s Gray dreams of England call
|Rakitic signs new Barcelona deal
|Terry´s last FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge? Chelsea boss Conte hopes not
|Guardiola: No decision on Hart´s Manchester City future
|Manchester United and City have better squads than Chelsea - Conte
|Hull´s Silva relieved to welcome back ´important´ Davies
|Sampaoli: Leicester will play like it´s the World Cup final
|Pochettino wants Tottenham ´motivated and excited´ to avoid Millwall upset
|PSG´s Barca woe not good for France, says Monaco boss Jardim
|Conte has not cleared the air with Mourinho over goal celebrations
|Saul could be among world´s best midfielders, Simeone proclaims
|Alonso can be a fantastic coach - Ancelotti tips outgoing Bayern star
|Arsenal players have let Wenger down, claims Vieira
|Klopp will not panic as Firmino becomes latest injury headache
|Mor to come from Emre - Tuchel encouragement for out-of-favour Dortmund teenager
|On-fire Kane scoops Player of the Month prize for February
|At last! Guardiola finally named Manager of the Month
|Stunning Arsenal strike earns Hazard award
|Sydney FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Premiers´ Plate within Sky Blues´ grasp
|Comeback makes Barcelona one of the best teams in history, says Villa
|Payet shocked by ´malicious´ criticism of Ligue 1 return
|Why only me? - Wijnaldum hits back at away-day critics
|Banned Mings extremely disappointed after ´accidental´ Zlatan collision
|Payet feared going backwards at ´defensive´ West Ham
|Mkhitaryan not in the best condition - Mourinho
|Toure wants Manchester City´s mentality to match Real Madrid and Barcelona
|I won´t play reserves at Chelsea – Mourinho
|It´s 51-49 in our favour - Hecking grounded after Gladbach draw at Schalke
|Spalletti feels Roma should have ended Lyon´s Europa League ambitions already
|Genk wary of Barcelona-style comeback after 5-2 win
|Hart: I´m not wanted at Manchester City