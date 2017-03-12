Related

Carrick: United have changed Mourinho

12 March 2017 05:36

Michael Carrick believes the traditions of Manchester United have changed manager Jose Mourinho.

An off-season replacement for Louis van Gaal, there were doubts over Mourinho and whether he could adhere to the long-standing traditions at Old Trafford.

Mourinho, however, has steadied the ship at United thanks to a 17-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and victory in the EFL Cup final.

And veteran midfielder Carrick heaped praised on Mourinho ahead of Monday's FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea.

"I think the manager has adapted to United traditions – and he's admitted that himself," said Carrick, whose United are sixth in the Premier League, three points adrift of the Champions League spots.

"That is credit to the manager. Of course, you have to play to the strengths of the players you have, but in the background he has a philosophy of what he wants to achieve.

"I've really enjoyed it. Before the manager came I was intrigued to see what he would be like and how he would cope with things at United.

"You could tell right from the start that he is a winner. It is still all about winning with Jose Mourinho.

"But there is also a certain way he wants to play now, which is maybe a little different to what his teams have been known for in the past.

"He's a bit more attacking, if you like. I think it has worked. For the run we've gone on and how we have played, to still be sixth is disappointing."

