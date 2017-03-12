Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut

Former Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor scored his first goal for Istanbul Basaksehir in his full debut for the club.

The 33-year-old Togo international had not found the net since February 2016 when he signed for the Turkish Super Lig club in January, but he opened his account within 55 minutes of making his first start against Konyaspor, scoring with a header from point-blank range.

Basaksehir are second in the league table, one point behind leaders Besiktas, and if they win the title Adebayor could lift his third trophy at club level after being part of the Real Madrid side that won the Copa del Rey in 2011 and the Manchester City team that won the Community Shield in 2013.

Adebayor scored one goal in 15 appearances for previous club Crystal Palace, with that goal coming in a 2-1 defeat against Watford at Selhurst Park.