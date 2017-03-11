Potential first-rounder Sidney Jones leaves Washington pro day on cart

Washington cornerback Sidney Jones, who was expected to be a first-round NFL draft pick next month, left the Huskies' pro day on a cart after injuring his left leg.

Washington CB Sidney Jones, consensus first-round NFL draft prospect, leaves pro day on a cart after suffering apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/t0DPc70tAL — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) March 11, 2017

Jones suffered the injury Saturday afternoon on the very last defensive back drill of the day.

Jones, 21, was a three-year starter for the Huskies and was an All-Pac-12 player for the past two seasons.

The severity of his injury is unclear, but the majority of mock drafts had Jones going early in the first round.