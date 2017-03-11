Montella not complaining about penalty decision

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella refused to blame the referee for his side's dramatic loss at Juventus in the Serie A.

Paulo Dybala converted a 97th-minute penalty to seal a 2-1 win for the hosts on Friday, extending Juve's home league winning streak to 31 matches.

Jose Sosa was sent off in the 93rd minute for Milan before the controversial handball decision against Mattia De Sciglio led to the decisive spot-kick.

However, Montella – whose team had levelled through Carlos Bacca after Mehdi Benatia's opener – accepted the result.

"The complaints are useless. You have to be calm and serene and accept the decisions," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We have to send a peaceful message to those who look at us from home."

While Juve moved 11 points clear atop the table, Milan are seventh – two points behind Atalanta for the final European spot.

But Montella has no doubt his team will claim a top-five finish if they can continue to deliver performances like the one against Juve.

"If we stay this compact, for sure we will enter Europe," he told MTV.

"We played a good game against an opponent that has power all over the field.

"It gives us pride because we put them in trouble and we were almost on par."