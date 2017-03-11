Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola

Manchester City may have booked their place in the FA Cup semi-finals but Pep Guardiola feels his side must improve in front of goal if they are to claim any silverware this season.

Goals from David Silva and Sergio Aguero helped City into the last four on Saturday as they comfortably dispatched Middlesbrough 2-0 at Riverside Stadium.

But they missed a number of chances to put the match to bed and Guardiola wants his players to be more clinical as they go in search of glory on three fronts.

"We played a good performance and were there from the first minute. We have missed a lot of chances throughout the season and the game should have been over 30 minutes before," Guardiola told BBC.

"We need to improve that, but I am happy and we can play Monaco. We were outstanding from the beginning. I like to work with these guys, I am so happy.

"When you attack good, you defend good. We want to play in this way."

Meanwhile, the Spaniard had praise for goalkeeper Claudio Bravo after he kept out what little Boro threatened City's goal with.

He added: "Claudio [Bravo] made a good performance and that is why we were able to have another clean sheet."