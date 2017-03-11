Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet

Luis Enrique put a pin in the hype surrounding Barcelona's history-making comeback against Paris Saint-Germain as he reminded his players they have not won anything yet.

Camp Nou played host to a historic match on Wednesday as Barca overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit to dump PSG out of the Champions League, Sergi Roberto's last-gasp goal sealing a 6-1 triumph.

The Barca coach celebrated wildly at the time, running onto the field to join his jubilant players, but he cut a considerably more composed figure ahead of Sunday's LaLiga showdown with Pepe Mel's Deportivo La Coruna.

Asked if the enormity of Barca's achievement had dawned on him, Luis Enrique said: "All we're aware of is that everything still has to be decided.

"There will be eight teams left in the Champions League, the league is us against probably two other teams, and we're in a cup [Copa del Rey] final.

"That could mean no titles, or it could mean three. We can't evaluate our success until the end of the season. All we can do is focus on what we do against Deportivo."

Depor have taken five points from Mel's three games at the helm and Luis Enrique suggested that Barca's midweek heroics could work against them as they attempt to re-focus.

"It's definitely a handicap and one we need to resolve," he insisted. "But I am faithful about the wisdom and experience of my players, who know that we still have the rest of the league to deal with and keep showing the level of football we can play.

"It's going to be a difficult run-in to the rest of the season, we need to keep performing. We've been looking at training to look at the condition of the players, the ones who were particularly heavy on the workload against PSG. We'll need to analyse that."

Ivan Rakitic signed a deal to remain with the club until 2021 this week and the coach lauded the Croatia midfielder, who spurned the advances of other suitors.

The coach added: "It's good news. He's an important playing member of the squad, staying at the club.

"He had offers from other teams, but in Ivan's case we're very happy with his performances, what he's achieved here, the way he's always looking to improve. It's very good news he's staying here."