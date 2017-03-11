Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open

Hertha Berlin blew the race for Champions League qualification from the Bundesliga open as Marvin Plattenhardt's stunning free-kick earned them a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Dortmund had been in fine form coming into this clash, but their momentum was halted at the Olympiastadion by Hertha, who are now just three points behind Thomas Tuchel's third-placed side in fifth.
Although Dortmund started brightly, buoyed by a fine week in which they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 6-2 and reached the Champions League quarter-finals, Salomon Kalou netted as Hertha profited from a Matthias Ginter error.
Hertha have the best home record in the Bundesliga, but they could not stop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring his eighth goal in four games in all competitions to equalise in the 55th minute
Dortmund continued to press, hoping for a winner, but more sloppiness from Ginter proved costly as his foul on Mitchell Weiser allowed Plattenhardt the chance to drill a fine set-piece beyond Roman Burki.
Although the visitors threw on Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic, Hertha were able to hold on and close the gap to the top four.
7 - @Platte21 ( @HerthaBSC_EN ) scores his 7th goal in the #Bundesliga – all from direct free kicks. Specialist. #BSCBVB pic.twitter.com/TtulS28UbL— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 11, 2017
Dortmund should have been in front within two minutes, but Andre Schurrle, played in by Shinji Kagawa, inexplicably shot high and wide as he bore down on goal.
Ginter nodded a second early chance over the crossbar and was later caught in possession in his own half, allowing Vedad Ibisevic to tear clear on the right, brush off the recovering defender's challenge and centre for Kalou to tap into an open goal in the 11th minute.
Kalou immediately sought a second, forcing a fine save from Burki and then seeing his low shot from the subsequent corner cleared off the line by Raphael Guerreiro.
Dortmund took their time to muster a response, with Marc Bartra flicking Ginter's cross over as Hertha failed to remove the danger after a corner from the right.
Threatening deliveries at either end, from Plattenhardt and Erik Durm respectively, then saw Kalou and Aubameyang fail in their efforts to steer the ball home.
But Hertha should have doubled their lead shortly after half-time when Kalou dummied Peter Pekarik's pass to create an opening for Per Ciljan Skjelbred, who screwed his shot wide.
Kalou continued to wreak havoc from the left for the home side, but Dortmund's own danger man levelled the scores with his first and only shot on target.
Kagawa prodded a pass into the path of Aubameyang on the left-hand side of the area and he finished sublimely into the top-right corner.
That goal appeared to turn the game in Dortmund's favour and Gonzalo Castro dragged wide after bursting through the hosts' back-line, before Aubameyang lifted an effort past the post as the ball fell his way in the area.
But the visitors were made to pay for their profligacy when Ginter's foul gave Plattenhardt a 71st-minute free-kick 20 yards from goal, and he planted an explosive strike into the top-right corner.
Dortmund tried to salvage a point, but Schurrle's wide drive was the closest they came as Hertha clung on for the points.
Key Opta stats:
- Dortmund lost their ninth Bundesliga game under Thomas Tuchel – all nine of them in away games.
- BVB have already lost one game more this BL season (five) than they did in all of 2015-16 (four) and have 14 points less (43) than they had after 24 matchdays of last season (57).
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in his last four games in all competitions, after going scoreless in his previous four games.
- Aubameyang’s 12th away goal this league season ties a club record for a Borussia Dortmund player in the Bundesliga (with Lucas Barrios in 2009-10).
- Just like last season, Aubameyang has 22 goals after 24 matchdays. His arch rival Robert Lewandowski has 21 now, 23 then.
|Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
|Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
|Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
|Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
|Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
|Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
|Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
|Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
|Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
|Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
|RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
|Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
|Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
|Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
|Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
|Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
|Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
|46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
|Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
|Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
|Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
|Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
|Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
|Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
|Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
|Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
|Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
|Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
|Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
|Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
|Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
|Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
|Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
|Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
|´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
|Montella not complaining about penalty decision
|Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
|AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle
|UEFA facing legal woe without video tech, says Arsenal boss Wenger
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala´s 97th-minute penalty delivers dramatic win
|Balotelli inspires comeback but Nice miss chance to go joint-top
|Barcelona and Real Madrid set for El Clasico in Miami
|Norwich sack Neil as promotion hopes fade
|More misery for PSG as Ligue 1 champions rubbish Champs-Elysees rumours
|Griezmann sees no reason to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United
|I need a bigger home for all my trophies, jokes Hazard
|Guardiola labels Alonso ´one of the best midfielders ever´
|Xhaka warns Arsenal team-mates against potential FA Cup shock
|Douglas Costa can match Robben and Ribery, says Lucescu
|Germany book friendlies against Spain and Brazil
|Alonso hails ´special club´ after Liverpool´s classy retirement tribute
|Howe defends ´gentle giant´ Mings over ban for Ibrahimovic stamp
|PSG hit out at Verratti and Matuidi partying accusations
|Burnley´s Gray dreams of England call
|Rakitic signs new Barcelona deal
|Terry´s last FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge? Chelsea boss Conte hopes not
|Guardiola: No decision on Hart´s Manchester City future
|Manchester United and City have better squads than Chelsea - Conte
|Hull´s Silva relieved to welcome back ´important´ Davies
|Sampaoli: Leicester will play like it´s the World Cup final
|Pochettino wants Tottenham ´motivated and excited´ to avoid Millwall upset
|PSG´s Barca woe not good for France, says Monaco boss Jardim
|Conte has not cleared the air with Mourinho over goal celebrations
|Saul could be among world´s best midfielders, Simeone proclaims
|Alonso can be a fantastic coach - Ancelotti tips outgoing Bayern star
|Arsenal players have let Wenger down, claims Vieira
|Klopp will not panic as Firmino becomes latest injury headache
|Mor to come from Emre - Tuchel encouragement for out-of-favour Dortmund teenager
|On-fire Kane scoops Player of the Month prize for February
|At last! Guardiola finally named Manager of the Month
|Stunning Arsenal strike earns Hazard award
|Sydney FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Premiers´ Plate within Sky Blues´ grasp
|Comeback makes Barcelona one of the best teams in history, says Villa
|Payet shocked by ´malicious´ criticism of Ligue 1 return
|Why only me? - Wijnaldum hits back at away-day critics
|Banned Mings extremely disappointed after ´accidental´ Zlatan collision
|Payet feared going backwards at ´defensive´ West Ham
|Mkhitaryan not in the best condition - Mourinho
|Toure wants Manchester City´s mentality to match Real Madrid and Barcelona
|I won´t play reserves at Chelsea – Mourinho
|It´s 51-49 in our favour - Hecking grounded after Gladbach draw at Schalke
|Spalletti feels Roma should have ended Lyon´s Europa League ambitions already
|Genk wary of Barcelona-style comeback after 5-2 win
|Hart: I´m not wanted at Manchester City
|Police to investigate airport clashes after PSG collapse at Barcelona
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini happy to escape Napoli nightmare
|Idiot to hero – Wenger looks to Barca boss Luis Enrique as Arsenal future remains unclear
|Olympiacos 1 Besiktas 1: Aboubakar pounces on error to grab vital away goal
|Celta Vigo 2 Krasnodar 1: Late Beauvue header gives hosts the advantage
|Lyon 4 Roma 2: Fekir and Lacazette brilliance decides last-16 thriller
|Rostov have more time to prepare for second leg - Mourinho hits out at scheduling
|Gent 2 Genk 5: Five-star visitors thrash compatriots in ruthless display
|Schalke 1 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Honours even in all-German battle
|Trump travel ban casts doubt on United States´ 2026 World Cup hopes - FIFA president Infantino
|Mkhitaryan blames pitch for ´not very interesting´ Manchester United draw
|Caixinha in the clear to join Rangers
|We made the best of Rostov conditions - Manchester United boss Mourinho
|Pioli ´not worried´ by Inter exit rumours
|Sunderland have the good habits of Fergie´s United - Moyes
|Rakitic agrees new deal with Barcelona
|Dyche delighted by Barton boost
|APOEL 0 Anderlecht 1: Stanciu strike hands Belgians crucial lead
|Rostov 1 Manchester United 1: Bukharov cancels out Mkhitaryan in last-16 tie
|Copenhagen 2 Ajax 1: Cornelius header the difference
|Suso makes AC Milan squad for crunch Juventus clash
|Millwall turned me into a man - Kane recalls loan spell
|Infantino cautious over rule changes following Suarez penalty
|Mbappe destined to become one of world´s best - Glik
|Hart yet to discuss future with Manchester City
|Davies extends Tottenham contract
|Verratti ´staying at PSG´ despite Barcelona meltdown
|Clement still targeting 17th place ahead of Hull clash
|Everybody is on board - Karanka insists he has Boro backing
|Wenger adamant claims of infighting at Arsenal are exaggerated
|Bournemouth fined £35,000 for anti-doping breach
|No guarantees, but Koeman claims Lukaku extension is close
|Montella advises Juventus to prioritise Champions League
|Spalletti vows to leave if Roma don´t win trophies
|Coaching Juventus? Why not, says AC Milan boss Montella
|Juventus ´not tired´ ahead of crunch AC Milan clash, insists Allegri
|Arsenal ´understand the debate´ over Wenger´s future, chairman claims
|Twitter hails retiring ´pass master´ Xabi Alonso
|Having Barcelona in the quarter-finals is not pleasing, says Allegri
|PSG panic revealed by shocking Opta statistic
|He´s one of West Ham´s best - Bilic backs struggling Snodgrass
|Xabi Alonso confirms retirement
|Wenger hopes to stop Oxlade-Chamberlain from leaving Arsenal
|Wenger will consider fan protests when deciding Arsenal future
|4+2=6: Neymar trolls PSG´s Rabiot and Kurzawa after epic Barcelona win
|Wenger can still prove everyone wrong if Arsenal stand by him, Neville claims
|´Unspeakable!´, ´Heroes!´ - Europe´s newspapers react to Barcelona´s stunning PSG comeback
|Many people wanted to bury Barca - Pique hits back at Sacchi and Domenech
|Partying Dortmund watched ´insane´ Barcelona comeback – Tuchel
|Pique: Hire more nurses because there´ll be a lot of lovemaking after Barca comeback
|Verratti: Barcelona players told me it was over
|´We saw the real Aubameyang´ – Tuchel hails hat-trick hero
|Al-Khelaifi and PSG struggling to accept Champions League exit
|Neymar certain Messi will extend Barcelona contract
|Guardiola congratulates Barcelona for ´amazing result´ against PSG
|Luis Enrique dedicates miraculous comeback to unwavering Barca fans
|Barca punished PSG´s fear – Football world reacts Barcelona´s comeback
|Neymar: I´ve never played better
|The greatest ever Champions League comeback: How it happened
|The Champions League´s greatest escape – Opta´s key stats from Barca´s revival
|Emery frustrated by referee as PSG collapse at Camp Nou
|Rakitic: Barca comeback was like Patriots´ Super Bowl win
|Luis Enrique hails Barcelona´s relentless belief after miraculous comeback