Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge

Pedro Caixinha has taken on one of the toughest challenges in British football, with the Portuguese agreeing to become the next manager of Rangers.

The 46-year-old takes over at Ibrox on a three-year contract, having most recently coached Al-Gharafa in the Qatar Stars League.

Formerly in charge at Uniao Leiria and Nacional in his native Portugal, as well as Mexican side Santos Laguna, Caixinha succeeds Mark Warburton, who left Rangers in chaotic circumstances last month, having secured promotion to the Scottish Premiership during his only full season in charge last term.

Caixinha faces the unenviable task of attempting to compete meaningfully with fierce local rivals Celtic, whose dominance of Scottish football has been unrivalled in the wake of Rangers being liquidated, reformed and forced to climb back up the divisions, starting from the fourth tier in 2012-13.

"It is a great honour to join Rangers Football Club," Caixinha said in a statement.

"This club has a great history and tradition and I am proud to follow in the footsteps of legendary Rangers managers like Walter Smith, Graeme Souness and Jock Wallace.

"Rangers is a name that is known worldwide and I am looking forward to forging a positive relationship with supporters and meeting the playing squad and staff at the club.

"I know there is a lot of hard work ahead and I assure all our fans that I will do all I can to provide a winning and entertaining Rangers team."

The new manager will begin work on Monday, with caretaker Graeme Murty remaining in charge for the Old Firm derby against Celtic on Sunday.