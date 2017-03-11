Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion recorded a 3-0 win over Derby County to go level on points with Newcastle United at the Championship summit, although Rafa Benitez's men have a game in hand.

Glenn Murray registered a goal and assist for Brighton, but Newcastle will restore their three-point advantage at the summit with a win at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Chris Hughton's side desperately needed maximum points on Friday after losing two out of their previous three league games and they got off to a fine start at the Amex Stadium.

Bruno reached Anthony Knockaert in a dangerous position and the Frenchman found the net with a well-taken shot from outside the area to give the home side the lead after just five minutes.

Brighton continued to dominate and Sam Baldock and Murray had already missed a number of chances before the former doubled his side's lead two minutes before the break after being set up by his fellow attacker.

Derby slightly improved after the break and Matej Vydra was unfortunate not to pull one back when he hit the woodwork with a header in the 63rd minute.

It was all Brighton again from there on, though, and Murray eventually put the match to bed with 12 minutes left on the clock, beating goalkeeper Scott Carson with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box to add to his previous assist.