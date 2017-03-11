Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win

Joshua King's hat-trick helped Bournemouth secure their first win of 2017 in a dramatic 3-2 triumph over West Ham, despite the Cherries missing two penalties at the Vitality Stadium.

Pacy forward King was the man to miss Bournemouth's first effort from 12 yards in the ninth minute with Michail Antonio putting the Hammers in front just 48 seconds later.

King quickly made amends with a fine solo goal to level proceedings before Benik Afobe this time fluffed his lines from the spot to add to Bournemouth's frustrations.

Bournemouth did take the lead early in the second half thanks to King's close-range effort, before late drama ensued, starting with Andre Ayew restoring parity with eight minutes remaining.

But Eddie Howe's men were not to be denied as King again pounced from close range in the last minute of normal time to earn a timely three points for Bournemouth, who end an eight-match winless Premier League run and move eight points clear of the drop zone.

West Ham, meanwhile, have now gone four games without a win and missed out on the chance to force their way into the top 10.

Ryan Fraser dragged a shot across goal and Afobe headed a Marc Pugh cross wide in a lively opening from Bournemouth.

The hosts looked poised to make the most of that bright start when Sofiane Feghouli hauled down Charlie Daniels when he burst into the box, but King placed his penalty wide.

And 48 seconds later West Ham went in front. Harry Arter's misplaced pass was stolen by Feghouli and he found Antonio, who picked out the bottom-right corner on the spin.

Antonio continued to trouble the home defence and he fizzed a 20-yard effort past the right-hand post before creating a chance for Manuel Lanzini, who failed to keep his shot down when well placed.

Bournemouth remained a threat, though, and West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph was called into action twice in the space of a minute to keep out Fraser's long-range half-volley and a powerful header from Steve Cook.

Randolph could do nothing to stop Bournemouth's equaliser, though, as King neatly chipped the ball over Jose Fonte's head with his right foot before drilling home with his left.

Incredibly, Bournemouth were awarded another penalty when Fonte was deemed to have tripped Pugh in the box.

Afobe took the responsibility this time, but his tame effort was saved easily by Randolph low to his right.

The end-to-end nature of the opening period continued right up to the half-time whistle as only Artur Boruc's outstretched left boot prevented Feghouli from restoring the London side's lead.

There was no let-up in the drama after the break as Bournemouth took the lead within three minutes.

Cook rose highest to meet Fraser's free-kick and, as the West Ham defence appealed in vain for offside, King calmly applied the close-range finish.

Referee Bobby Madley duly consulted with his assistant as the visitors continued with their protests, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Afobe was then denied by Randolph as the Hampshire side pressed for a third goal, but as the final whistle loomed, West Ham began to look the more threatening and duly made it 2-2 with eight minutes left.

Pedro Obiang's superb pass split the home defence wide open, Sam Byram delivered the low cross and fellow-substitute Ayew swept the ball home.

Bournemouth were not done, though, and King fittingly had the last word, rattling home from eight yards out after Randolph had parried Jack Wilshere's initial effort into his path.