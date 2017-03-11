Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer

Bayern Munich opened up a 10-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga with a clinical 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
Robert Lewandowski made it 100 goals in all competitions for the defending champions with a brace either side of Douglas Costa's 41st-minute strike.
Frankfurt asked plenty of questions of their illustrious hosts until Lewandowski's second in the 55th minute effectively ended the contest, with heroic defending from Mats Hummels and rank wastefulness from visiting striker Branimir Hrgota proving pivotal during the opening period.
Title rivals RB Leipzig went down to a goal from Wolfsburg's former Bayern striker Mario Gomez and, with 10 games remaining this season, a fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown appears an increasing formality for the Bavarian giants.
Frankfurt spurned an unexpected opening in the second minute, with Ante Rebic blazing over after Bayern left-back David Alaba was dispossessed.
It was a lethargic start from the hosts and only a stunning last-ditch tackle from Hummels prevented Hrgota from putting Frankfurt ahead after he rounded Manuel Neuer.
games— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 11, 2017
goals#FCBayern's goal machine #LewanGOALski pic.twitter.com/VfYlED0ruh
Costa, one of the few bright sparks for Carlo Ancelotti's men during the first half-hour, sliced over from Alaba's cross but Frankfurt continued to operate on the front foot.
It was therefore against the run of play when Lewandowski slotted home his 20th Bundesliga goal of the season in the 38th minute, Thomas Muller sliding a low ball across the face of goal after the Poland striker's flick-on caused confusion in the visitors' defence.
Hrgota's frustrating outing in front of goal continued when he spurned the opportunity to register an instant Frankfurt response, stabbing wide at the back post following fine work from Rebic.
Again, profligacy was punished, with Alaba darting down the left and teeing up Costa for an emphatic finish and a somersault celebration.
Muller thought he had added to his solitary Bundesliga goal this season but Makoto Hasebe made a sliding goal-line clearance, the Frankfurt defender thumping his knee on the base of the post for his troubles.
Niko Kovac's men were not cowed into abandoning their attacking intent and the impressive Rebic cut into the box to hit the crossbar before Danny Blum shot wildly over.
Bayern gave their opponents a lesson in efficiency once more, with Arjen Robben shifting on to his left foot to pick out Lewandowski, whose control and finish was impeccable to reach his landmark.
Hasebe was still feeling the effects of his earlier intervention in the 64th minute and he made way, meaning a first Bundesliga appearance for Marco Russ since the 31-year-old received the all-clear from testicular cancer treatment.
Blum kept Neuer honest, drawing a sharp low save from the Germany goalkeeper, who was protected by Jerome Boateng for the first time this calendar year – the centre-back replacing Javi Martinez midway through the half to mark a return from shoulder surgery.
Lewandowski passed up a chance to claim the matchball, slotting past the post after Robben played him through.
Frankfurt lie sixth despite their losing run in the Bundesliga being extended to five matches and remain in contention for a European place.
Bayern's loftier ambitions are set to be realised sooner rather than later.
Key Opta stats:
- Bayern extended their lead in the Bundesliga to 10 points, which is the highest this season. 10 points have never been given away on the last 10 BL matchdays of a season.
- Robert Lewandowski scored his 100th competitive goal for Bayern (in his 136th match), drawing level with Lothar Matthäus.
- Lewandowski has scored 10 goals in his last seven competitive matches.
- Bayern have taken 35 of the last 39 points available in the Bundesliga – no other team in this period has more than 22 (Dortmund and Leipzig).
- Thomas Müller has assisted 10 Bundesliga goals this season and thus already doubled last season’s tally.
|Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
|Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
|Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
|Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
|Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
|Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
|Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
|Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
|Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
|Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
|RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
|Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
|Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
|Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
|Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
|Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
|Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
|46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
|Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
|Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
|Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
|Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
|Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
|Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
|Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
|Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
|Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
|Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
|Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
|Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
|Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
|Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
|Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
|Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
|´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
|Montella not complaining about penalty decision
|Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
|AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle
|UEFA facing legal woe without video tech, says Arsenal boss Wenger
|Juventus 2 AC Milan 1: Dybala´s 97th-minute penalty delivers dramatic win
|Balotelli inspires comeback but Nice miss chance to go joint-top
|Barcelona and Real Madrid set for El Clasico in Miami
|Norwich sack Neil as promotion hopes fade
|More misery for PSG as Ligue 1 champions rubbish Champs-Elysees rumours
|Griezmann sees no reason to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United
|I need a bigger home for all my trophies, jokes Hazard
|Guardiola labels Alonso ´one of the best midfielders ever´
|Xhaka warns Arsenal team-mates against potential FA Cup shock
|Douglas Costa can match Robben and Ribery, says Lucescu
|Germany book friendlies against Spain and Brazil
|Alonso hails ´special club´ after Liverpool´s classy retirement tribute
|Howe defends ´gentle giant´ Mings over ban for Ibrahimovic stamp
|PSG hit out at Verratti and Matuidi partying accusations
|Burnley´s Gray dreams of England call
|Rakitic signs new Barcelona deal
|Terry´s last FA Cup game at Stamford Bridge? Chelsea boss Conte hopes not
|Guardiola: No decision on Hart´s Manchester City future
|Manchester United and City have better squads than Chelsea - Conte
|Hull´s Silva relieved to welcome back ´important´ Davies
|Sampaoli: Leicester will play like it´s the World Cup final
|Pochettino wants Tottenham ´motivated and excited´ to avoid Millwall upset
|PSG´s Barca woe not good for France, says Monaco boss Jardim
|Conte has not cleared the air with Mourinho over goal celebrations
|Saul could be among world´s best midfielders, Simeone proclaims
|Alonso can be a fantastic coach - Ancelotti tips outgoing Bayern star
|Arsenal players have let Wenger down, claims Vieira
|Klopp will not panic as Firmino becomes latest injury headache
|Mor to come from Emre - Tuchel encouragement for out-of-favour Dortmund teenager
|On-fire Kane scoops Player of the Month prize for February
|At last! Guardiola finally named Manager of the Month
|Stunning Arsenal strike earns Hazard award
|Sydney FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Premiers´ Plate within Sky Blues´ grasp
|Comeback makes Barcelona one of the best teams in history, says Villa
|Payet shocked by ´malicious´ criticism of Ligue 1 return
|Why only me? - Wijnaldum hits back at away-day critics
|Banned Mings extremely disappointed after ´accidental´ Zlatan collision
|Payet feared going backwards at ´defensive´ West Ham
|Mkhitaryan not in the best condition - Mourinho
|Toure wants Manchester City´s mentality to match Real Madrid and Barcelona
|I won´t play reserves at Chelsea – Mourinho
|It´s 51-49 in our favour - Hecking grounded after Gladbach draw at Schalke
|Spalletti feels Roma should have ended Lyon´s Europa League ambitions already
|Genk wary of Barcelona-style comeback after 5-2 win
|Hart: I´m not wanted at Manchester City
|Police to investigate airport clashes after PSG collapse at Barcelona
|Southampton striker Gabbiadini happy to escape Napoli nightmare
|Idiot to hero – Wenger looks to Barca boss Luis Enrique as Arsenal future remains unclear
|Olympiacos 1 Besiktas 1: Aboubakar pounces on error to grab vital away goal
|Celta Vigo 2 Krasnodar 1: Late Beauvue header gives hosts the advantage
|Lyon 4 Roma 2: Fekir and Lacazette brilliance decides last-16 thriller
|Rostov have more time to prepare for second leg - Mourinho hits out at scheduling
|Gent 2 Genk 5: Five-star visitors thrash compatriots in ruthless display
|Schalke 1 Borussia Monchengladbach 1: Honours even in all-German battle
|Trump travel ban casts doubt on United States´ 2026 World Cup hopes - FIFA president Infantino
|Mkhitaryan blames pitch for ´not very interesting´ Manchester United draw
|Caixinha in the clear to join Rangers
|We made the best of Rostov conditions - Manchester United boss Mourinho
|Pioli ´not worried´ by Inter exit rumours
|Sunderland have the good habits of Fergie´s United - Moyes
|Rakitic agrees new deal with Barcelona
|Dyche delighted by Barton boost
|APOEL 0 Anderlecht 1: Stanciu strike hands Belgians crucial lead
|Rostov 1 Manchester United 1: Bukharov cancels out Mkhitaryan in last-16 tie
|Copenhagen 2 Ajax 1: Cornelius header the difference
|Suso makes AC Milan squad for crunch Juventus clash
|Millwall turned me into a man - Kane recalls loan spell
|Infantino cautious over rule changes following Suarez penalty
|Mbappe destined to become one of world´s best - Glik
|Hart yet to discuss future with Manchester City
|Davies extends Tottenham contract
|Verratti ´staying at PSG´ despite Barcelona meltdown
|Clement still targeting 17th place ahead of Hull clash
|Everybody is on board - Karanka insists he has Boro backing
|Wenger adamant claims of infighting at Arsenal are exaggerated
|Bournemouth fined £35,000 for anti-doping breach
|No guarantees, but Koeman claims Lukaku extension is close
|Montella advises Juventus to prioritise Champions League
|Spalletti vows to leave if Roma don´t win trophies
|Coaching Juventus? Why not, says AC Milan boss Montella
|Juventus ´not tired´ ahead of crunch AC Milan clash, insists Allegri
|Arsenal ´understand the debate´ over Wenger´s future, chairman claims
|Twitter hails retiring ´pass master´ Xabi Alonso
|Having Barcelona in the quarter-finals is not pleasing, says Allegri
|PSG panic revealed by shocking Opta statistic
|He´s one of West Ham´s best - Bilic backs struggling Snodgrass
|Xabi Alonso confirms retirement
|Wenger hopes to stop Oxlade-Chamberlain from leaving Arsenal
|Wenger will consider fan protests when deciding Arsenal future
|4+2=6: Neymar trolls PSG´s Rabiot and Kurzawa after epic Barcelona win
|Wenger can still prove everyone wrong if Arsenal stand by him, Neville claims
|´Unspeakable!´, ´Heroes!´ - Europe´s newspapers react to Barcelona´s stunning PSG comeback
|Many people wanted to bury Barca - Pique hits back at Sacchi and Domenech
|Partying Dortmund watched ´insane´ Barcelona comeback – Tuchel
|Pique: Hire more nurses because there´ll be a lot of lovemaking after Barca comeback
|Verratti: Barcelona players told me it was over
|´We saw the real Aubameyang´ – Tuchel hails hat-trick hero
|Al-Khelaifi and PSG struggling to accept Champions League exit
|Neymar certain Messi will extend Barcelona contract
|Guardiola congratulates Barcelona for ´amazing result´ against PSG
|Luis Enrique dedicates miraculous comeback to unwavering Barca fans
|Barca punished PSG´s fear – Football world reacts Barcelona´s comeback
|Neymar: I´ve never played better
|The greatest ever Champions League comeback: How it happened
|The Champions League´s greatest escape – Opta´s key stats from Barca´s revival
|Emery frustrated by referee as PSG collapse at Camp Nou
|Rakitic: Barca comeback was like Patriots´ Super Bowl win
|Luis Enrique hails Barcelona´s relentless belief after miraculous comeback