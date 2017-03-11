Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics

Neymar will not be available for Barcelona's LaLiga match against Deportivo La Coruna following his Champions League heroics in midweek.

Brazil star Neymar – who will be joined on the sidelines by Rafinha – scored twice and set up Sergi Roberto's crucial strike in injury time as Barca defeated Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 at Camp Nou on Wednesday, overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals.

Neymar, though, is unable to feature against Deportivo at the Riazor on Sunday, having sat out training the day before the game due to an adductor issue.

His fellow Selecao star, midfielder Rafinha, is also out of selection contention due to gastroenteritis.

Barca go into the game one point clear at the top of the table ahead of Real Madrid, who are at home to Real Betis later in the day and also hold a game in hand on Luis Enrique's title holders.