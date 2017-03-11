Related

Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium

11 March 2017 21:20

Arsenal's 5-0 thumping of Lincoln City in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final saw the Gunners rack up a landmark 200th win at the Emirates in the club's 300th competitive match at the stadium.

Supporters protested against manager Arsene Wenger's leadership by marching with 'Wexit' banners ahead of kick-off and Arsenal did not take the lead until first-half injury time when Theo Walcott broke the non-league side's resistance.

The second half proved more like the one-sided affair that was expected, though, with Olivier Giroud extending the lead before a Luke Waterfall own goal and further strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey booked a semi-final trip to Wembley, while also helping Arsenal secure a benchmark home triumph.

Arsenal moved into the Emirates Stadium, which has a capacity of just over 60,000, ahead of the 2006-07 Premier League season after leaving Highbury.

Their first league match at the new stadium ended in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva scoring late to salvage a point.

Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium
