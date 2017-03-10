Rakitic signs new Barcelona deal

Ivan Rakitic has extended his Barcelona contract to 2021, committing to the Catalan giants and ending rumours linking him with a move to Manchester City.

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday that a new deal with Rakitic had been agreed and he put pen to paper on fresh terms on Friday, joined by president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Rakitic has won eight trophies at Barca since moving from Sevilla in 2014, with one Champions League and two LaLiga titles among his haul.

Tweeting to mark Rakitic's contract extension, which was signed on the Croatia international's 29th birthday, Bartomeu wrote: "A great player and an exceptional person. Congratulations on your contract extension and happy birthday @ivanrakitic."

Help us celebrate @ivanrakitic 's contract renewal by sharing his highlight video! #Rakitic2021 pic.twitter.com/oYoKmmuh5s — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2017

A great player and an exceptional person. Congratulations on your contract extension and happy birthday @ivanrakitic pic.twitter.com/inaVYJGPoq — Josep Maria Bartomeu (@jmbartomeu) March 10, 2017

Rakitic has made 145 Barca appearances and has scored 23 goals for the club.