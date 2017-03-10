PSG´s Barca woe not good for France, says Monaco boss Jardim

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim took little pleasure from Paris Saint-Germain's astonishing Champions League collapse against Barcelona.

The Ligue 1 champions took a 4-0 last-16 advantage to Camp Nou on Wednesday, although nerves were jangling early in the second half when Lionel Messi made it 3-0 to Barca on the night from the penalty spot.

PSG briefly sprung from their defensive shell to score through top marksman Edinson Cavani – the away goal meaning Barcelona needed three more to progress.

Remarkably, a free-kick and penalty from Neymar before the Brazil star set up Sergi Roberto deep into stoppage time saw Luis Enrique's team complete an historic feat of escapology with three goals in seven minutes.

Any scars from the experience that PSG take back into domestic competition would play into the hands of Ligue 1 leaders Monaco in the title race but Jardim - whose side are 5-3 down before the home second leg of their own last-16 tie against Manchester City – believes his rivals' suffering reflects badly upon French football.

"I am surprised because I thought PSG would qualify. But this is football," he said at a news conference to preview Saturday's home match with Bordeaux.

"Things did not work well for PSG. That is not really good for France's European coefficient and not good for French representation in Champions League. Now, we are the only one [left]."

Monaco are three points ahead of PSG in the French top flight, with Unai Emery's men travelling to basement boys Lorient on Sunday as they lick their wounds.

Fifth-place Bordeaux represent a far tougher assignment on paper for the league leaders.

"Bordeaux is a tough rival. I think that they are in their best period of their season," Jardim added.

"They have a good level since January. It will be a difficult game. We will have to play at our best level to win the three points."