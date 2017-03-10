More misery for PSG as Ligue 1 champions rubbish Champs-Elysees rumours

Paris Saint-Germain continued to grapple with the fallout from their astonishing collapse against Barcelona by rubbishing reports they sought to book out the Champs-Elysees for a Champions League victory parade.

Unai Emery's men thrashed Barca 4-0 in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes last month but conceded three goals in seven minutes to succumb to a 6-1 reverse at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona's comeback has already been hailed as one of the greatest in the history of sport, but being on the receiving end of such heroics can be a trying experience.

On Thursday, the club issued a statement condemning individuals who angrily confronted the squad when they arrived at Bourget Airport from Catalonia.

Reports by L'Equipe that midfielders Blaise Matuidi and Marco Verratti were spotted in a Paris nightclub two days before the Barca match were dismissed as "malevolent rumours" and PSG turned their fire on the French sports daily for a second time on Friday to address suggestions they had started making Champions League glory plans before reaching the quarter-finals.

"We are also shocked by an alleged request from the club to the Prefecture of Paris for permission to organise a celebration parade on the Champs-Elysees should the team win the European title," a statement released on Twitter read.

"This is false and very wrong from their author. What is L'Equipe's agenda by publishing such lies?"

Verratti's agent Donato Di Campli pledged to pursue legal action against L'Equipe, having denied their allegations against his client.

PSG return to Ligue 1 action against bottom club Lorient on Sunday.