Hart: I´m not wanted at Manchester City

Joe Hart believes he is "surplus to requirements" at Manchester City and cannot foresee a return to his parent club.

The 29-year-old England goalkeeper joined Torino on a season-long loan in August when new City boss Pep Guardiola made it clear that Hart would not be his first choice.

And despite the shaky form of Claudio Bravo since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, Hart believes his days as a City shot-stopper are numbered.

"I'd say I'm pretty much surplus to requirements at my parent club at the moment," Hart told the BBC's Premier League Show.

When asked if he saw that situation changing, Hart replied: "Not really. I've got to be realistic. I love that club and I've always said that as long as they wanted me, I would be there.

"But I was always cautious when I said that because I'm aware that at the big, big clubs stuff can change quickly as can opinions and people in charge.

"Not everyone is going to like you, not everyone is going to want to play you and that's the business side of it, which I've grown into and I'm certainly not going to take personally.

"I want to play football, I love to play football so if that opportunity is not going to be given there then I'm going to have to look elsewhere and may have to make somewhere else my home."

Despite his arrival leading to Hart's departure from the club he first joined in 2006, the goalkeeper says he holds no animosity towards Guardiola.

"He did what he had to do, he did what he felt was right. He didn't do it to ruin my life, he did it because he thought that was what was right for him to win as a manager," he said.

Hart would not be drawn on his likely destination if he did leave City permanently.

"I'm open. I love the Premier League, I absolutely love Premier League games. Removing myself as a footballer, I watch the Premier League. It's a great league, fantastic football is played in it," he said.

"I know it really well but I wouldn't say it was top of my wishlist. Top of my wishlist is to play for a club that wants me to be their goalkeeper."