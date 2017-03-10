Griezmann sees no reason to leave Atletico Madrid for Manchester United

Antoine Griezmann can see no reason to leave Atletico Madrid amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.
The Premier League giants reportedly view Griezmann as the ideal recruit for next season, but it looks like Jose Mourinho will have a fight on his hands to lure the France international to Old Trafford.
"I always get the same questions about my future and it is getting a bit tiresome," Griezmann told La1.
"Like I always say, I am very happy here at Atletico and in Madrid.
"The weather is great, my team-mates are some of the best you can have and I am working with a great coach.
"So I am feeling very well here. I see no reason why I would want to leave."
Griezmann has a contract with Atletico until June 2021.
The 25-year-old has been a key figure for the Vicente Calderon side once more this season, netting 20 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions.
