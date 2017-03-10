At last! Guardiola finally named Manager of the Month

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for the first time since arriving in England.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach won February's award after City won all three of their matches.

Guardiola oversaw wins over West Ham, Swansea City and Bournemouth, scoring eight times and conceding just once.

The 46-year-old therefore avoids failing to win the award in his debut Premier League season.

Pep Guardiola has picked up the February @premierleague Manager of the Month award on behalf of the team #mcfc pic.twitter.com/4RcspI8nZp — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 10, 2017

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had been dominant, winning in three of the preceding four months.

Guardiola beat fellow nominees Conte, Jose Mourinho and Tony Pulis to the award. It is the first time a City boss has claimed the accolade since August 2015, when Manuel Pellegrini came out on top.