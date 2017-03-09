´Unspeakable!´, ´Heroes!´ - Europe´s newspapers react to Barcelona´s stunning PSG comeback

Even Madrid's sporting press could not deny the scale of achievement after Barcelona pulled off the biggest comeback in European Cup and Champions League history to break Paris Saint-Germain hearts at the Camp Nou.

Neymar's late heroics inspired a thrilling 6-1 victory to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first leg, the Brazilian scoring twice and setting up Sergi Roberto's winner deep into stoppage time.

After the dust had settled, sport news outlets in Spain and France began to digest the incredible scenes.

Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo simply called Luis Enrique's men "HEROES", hailing: "A historic comeback with an epic finish in a magical Camp Nou."

Also based in Barcelona, Sport simply told the players: "YOU ARE LEGENDS."

Both papers' front pages were emblazoned with the manic scenes which met Roberto's winner, images also shared by Madrid-based Marca, who forewent their usual lean towards all things Real Madrid and described the 95th-minute strike as a "miracle".