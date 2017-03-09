PSG panic revealed by shocking Opta statistic

Paris Saint-Germain's panicked play in the closing stages of their stunning defeat to Barcelona has been highlighted by a shocking Opta statistic.

Unai Emery's men led 5-3 on aggregate with 87 minutes on the clock at Camp Nou in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 tie.

But two goals from Neymar and a last-gasp winner from Sergi Roberto saw Barca complete the greatest comeback in the competition's history, after they had lost the first leg 4-0 in the French capital.

Opta stats have revealed that between Neymar's first goal, timed at 87 minutes, 24 seconds and the final whistle in the seventh minute of stoppage time, PSG completed just four passes.

And of those four passes, three were from the kick-offs after each of Barca's dramatic final goals.