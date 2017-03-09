Pique: Hire more nurses because there´ll be a lot of lovemaking after Barca comeback

Love is in the air after Barcelona's epic Champions League comeback, with Gerard Pique warning hospitals to hire more midwives for nine months' time as fans celebrate mission impossible.

Barca sensationally overturned a 4-0 deficit, claiming a last-gasp 6-1 win in Wednesday's return leg to trump Paris Saint-Germain 6-5 on aggregate.

Leading 3-1 on the night but needing three more goals to advance to the quarter-finals, Barca completed the comebacks of all comebacks from the 88th minute as Neymar converted a free-kick and a 91st-minute penalty before unlikely hero Sergi Roberto sparked pandemonium on the pitch and in the stands in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

And centre-back Pique believes many overjoyed fans will take their celebrations to the bedroom.

"Hospitals need to hire more nurses in the next nine months because a lot of lovemaking will be happening," Pique said.

"I had lived [Andres] Iniesta's goal at Stamford Bridge [against Chelsea in 2009], but this has no comparison. It's one thing to score a goal on the 95th minute, another three in seven minutes.

"It can be said it's a miracle, a historical party. I'm going to go to party even though there's training. And from Thursday on focusing on the LaLiga game."