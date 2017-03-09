Mbappe destined to become one of world´s best - Glik

Kamil Glik has backed Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe to become one of the best players in the world if he retains his humble attitude.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising talents in Europe following his fine performances this term, with the forward netting 15 times in 29 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive displays have earned him rave reviews and Glik has little doubt the gifted youngster will become a major star if he manages to remain grounded.

"Mbappe deserves everything that is happening to him," Glik said at a news conference.

"We all know that he can become one of the best players in the world if he really wants it.

"He is a young player, but he is doing some extraordinary things for a player his age.

"He is a very easy-going and humble guy who is happy to work hard day after day. He has not changed at all since breaking into the first team.

"He has to stay grounded and keep on working hard."