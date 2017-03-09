Luis Enrique hails Barcelona´s relentless belief after miraculous comeback

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique lauded his team for always believing their incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain was possible.
The LaLiga giants left it late to stun PSG with a 6-1 win at Camp Nou on Wednesday, sealing a 6-5 aggregate victory in the Champions League last 16, having lost the first leg 4-0.
With just three minutes remaining of normal time, Barca still needed three goals – and they arrived via a Neymar brace and Sergi Roberto's 95th-minute effort.
"I don't think there has been anyone who has stopped believing," the outgoing coach told beIN Sports.
"The team has been impressive. We have risked a lot and it has been worth it. There are endings that sometimes happen in football and today it touched us."
WE— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 8, 2017
DID
IT!
#ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/cbsPzkbYvv
While Barca went 3-0 up early in the second half, Edinson Cavani's away goal appeared to have sealed the tie for PSG.
But Barca produced a stunning late flurry, Neymar scoring twice before his chipped pass for Roberto helped seal the comeback.
Luis Enrique added: "The key has been the faith the team have.
"With three goals needed in five minutes, we continued to push."
