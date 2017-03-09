Related

Article

Luis Enrique hails Barcelona´s relentless belief after miraculous comeback

9 March 2017 00:00

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique lauded his team for always believing their incredible comeback against Paris Saint-Germain was possible.

The LaLiga giants left it late to stun PSG with a 6-1 win at Camp Nou on Wednesday, sealing a 6-5 aggregate victory in the Champions League last 16, having lost the first leg 4-0.

With just three minutes remaining of normal time, Barca still needed three goals – and they arrived via a Neymar brace and Sergi Roberto's 95th-minute effort.

"I don't think there has been anyone who has stopped believing," the outgoing coach told beIN Sports.

"The team has been impressive. We have risked a lot and it has been worth it. There are endings that sometimes happen in football and today it touched us."

While Barca went 3-0 up early in the second half, Edinson Cavani's away goal appeared to have sealed the tie for PSG.

But Barca produced a stunning late flurry, Neymar scoring twice before his chipped pass for Roberto helped seal the comeback.

Luis Enrique added: "The key has been the faith the team have.

"With three goals needed in five minutes, we continued to push."

Sponsored links

Thursday 9 March

00:30 The greatest ever Champions League comeback: How it happened
00:12 The Champions League´s greatest escape – Opta´s key stats from Barca´s revival
00:08 Emery frustrated by referee as PSG collapse at Camp Nou
00:01 Rakitic: Barca comeback was like Patriots´ Super Bowl win
00:00 Luis Enrique hails Barcelona´s relentless belief after miraculous comeback

Wednesday 8 March

23:57 The comeback to end all comebacks - Barca´s turnaround surpasses all in Champions League history
23:46 This will be remembered forever - Bartomeu salutes Barca´s history-makers
23:30 WATCH: Lineker, Ferdinand, Gerrard and Owen go crazy at Barca winner
23:28 I threw everything at winner – Roberto revels in Barcelona heroics
23:15 Nainggolan happy at Roma amid Chelsea links
23:04 Barcelona 6 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (6-5 agg): Roberto seals historic comeback in Camp Nou classic
22:52 Manchester City 0 Stoke City 0: Sluggish hosts fail to make second their own
22:43 Borussia Dortmund 4 Benfica 0 (4-1 agg): Aubameyang hat-trick exorcises first-leg demons
21:35 Dzeko: This is my best season ever
20:47 Germany or Turkey to host Euro 2024
19:51 We need our feet on the ground – Buffon not thinking about treble
19:49 No chance to surprise Lyon, says Spalletti
18:30 Real Madrid – not Barca – are comeback kings, says Raul
18:27 Don´t call Bayern Champions League favourites - Rummenigge
18:05 Arsenal and Bayern charged by UEFA over fan disturbances
17:51 Blind eager for return of ´very smart´ Mkhitaryan
17:36 Five-match ban for Mings after Ibrahimovic stamp
17:26 He is losing his gifts - Messi slammed ahead of Barcelona v PSG
16:41 Sneijder left out of provisional Netherlands squad
16:25 Hummels feels no sympathy for humiliated Arsenal
16:14 Muller: Football players are just commercial goods
14:58 Gordon signs Celtic renewal after collapsed Chelsea deal
14:19 Players must fight for Wenger, not fight each other - Walcott
13:01 Ramos has striker´s instinct - Navas
12:10 Mourinho baffled by state of Rostov pitch and UEFA response
11:59 Casemiro defends under-fire BBC
11:21 Mourinho ´simply a good human being´ - Fellaini
10:44 Rashford targets Europa League glory
10:07 Bellerin apologises to Arsenal fans after Bayern thrashing
09:27 Ancelotti adamant Sanches will not leave Bayern
08:58 Fernandinho: Manchester City can still beat Chelsea to title
07:06 Bayern Munich v Real Madrid - Xabi Alonso reveals dream Champions League final
04:29 Chapecoense celebrate win in Copa Libertadores debut
04:00 Viral sensation ´Salt Bae´ dazzles Robin van Persie
02:44 Teenager McGree named in Socceroos squad
02:33 Entire Arsenal squad behind Wenger - Bellerin
02:12 Ramos: I´ll sleep better if Barcelona lose
01:55 Vidal endorses Sevilla boss Sampaoli for Barcelona
01:24 Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo annoyed by ´BBC´ criticism, says Madrid forward
01:17 ´We do care´ – Walcott hurting after Arsenal exit
01:16 Arsenal ´in great shape´ claims Wenger after Bayern humbling
01:10 Thrashing harsh on Arsenal - Bayern boss Ancelotti sympathises with Wenger
00:28 Championship Review: Brighton close the gap as Newcastle draw a blank
00:13 I did it before Messi – Ramos explains phone call celebration
00:13 Simple stuff can make Sterling a superstar, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
00:09 We dominated Madrid for 55 minutes – Sarri excited by young Napoli squad´s potential

Tuesday 7 March

23:55 Wenger ´revolted´ by referee after Bayern humble Arsenal again
23:49 Luck doesn´t exist in football – Zidane adamant Madrid worthy victors
23:31 Bayern were sleeping in the first half - Robben wants more after thumping Arsenal
23:21 The second biggest aggregate defeat in Champions League history - Arsenal´s Bayern nightmare in Opta
23:16 Critics were killing me last week - Ramos shirks ´hero´ tag
22:55 Arsenal 1 Bayern Munich 5 (2-10- agg): Sorry Gunners humiliated to compound Wenger´s misery
22:44 Napoli 1 Real Madrid 3 (2-6 agg): Ramos rises to the big occasion yet again for holders
20:48 Castro: Dortmund clearly better than Benfica
20:42 Benfica prepared for Dortmund onslaught - Rui Vitoria
20:03 It was nothing - Costa dismisses ´row´ with Chelsea boss Conte
19:34 Messi deserves the Ballon d´Or every year - Suarez
19:29 Barca tormentor Di Maria racing to be fit for PSG, Motta out
18:30 Tuchel rues Reus loss for Dortmund´s must-win Benfica clash
17:31 Man United link with Stonewall to tackle LGBT issues
16:55 Bennell charged with historical child sexual abuse
16:49 Malaga appoint Michel as Romero replacement
16:31 Campbell backs Wenger for Arsenal renewal
16:13 He still disappears - Guardiola not getting carried away with Sane form
16:06 Ibrahimovic to serve three-match ban
15:10 No Rooney for United´s Rostov trip, Mkhitaryan returns
14:41 Barcelona can score six against PSG! - Luis Enrique
13:55 Barcelona must not go crazy from the start, warns Suarez
13:03 Guardiola retaining long-term focus with Manchester City transfer plans
12:23 Two N´Golos at Chelsea? Hazard feels like he´s playing alongside ´Kante twins´
12:06 Chiellini: Juventus don´t play ´most beautiful´ football
11:51 You cannot stop MSN forever - PSG´s Draxler issues word of warning
11:00 Proud Barca run hangs in the balance, Aubameyang keen to break knockout duck - Champions League in O
10:49 Xavi wants Barcelona coaching job...but not just yet
10:18 Muller: I can still be decisive for Bayern
09:43 Verratti the ideal signing for Barcelona - coming from a man who should know!
09:06 Aguero showing he is not finished yet, says Toure
08:40 If we lose he will say ´keep calm´ - Bale impressed by Zidane´s cool head
08:13 Braida: Messi won´t leave Barca, it´s a perfect marriage
07:21 Torino want to sign Hart permanently from Manchester City - president
04:33 O´Neill ´tempted´ by Leicester City
04:20 Ronaldo still the best despite changing role - Bale praises star Madrid team-mate
03:34 ´It´s all top secret´ - Braida and Barca coy on Allegri links
02:10 Williams tells Koeman to forget Barca and finish Everton job
01:10 Premier League burns out English Champions League hopes, says Madrid star Bale
00:43 Hamstring strain sidelines Orlando skipper Kaka for six weeks
00:26 Chelsea won´t be casual - West Ham boss Bilic hails Conte´s title chasers

Facebook