He´s one of West Ham´s best - Bilic backs struggling Snodgrass

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has defended the form of new signing Robert Snodgrass after an underwhelming start to life at the club.

Snodgrass scored seven Premier League goals in 20 games for Hull City, keeping the struggling Tigers in touch in the relegation fight, before West Ham paid £10.2million to bring him to London Stadium.

The Scotland international is yet to find the net, or assist a goal, in his five appearances for the Hammers, but Bilic is set to keep faith with him for Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

"Sometimes it is common for new players when they change clubs, first they make a great impact then they have a little dip," Bilic told a news conferences.

"He has done really good for us. I'm happy with him, great professional, great left foot.

BILIC: " @robsnodgrass7 has done good for us. He's got a great left foot and the statistics show he and @Michailantonio do the most running." — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 9, 2017

"Statistically he is, with Antonio, the best runner if you're talking about high-intensity sprints from the whole team.

"The Chelsea game [a 2-1 defeat], first half he was excellent. He was the one that caused a lot of problems on our left side and he is the one who put five or six balls in.

"Definitely in the first half he was one of our best players, second half he had a dip but I'm more than happy with him."

Bilic confirmed Snodgrass and Andy Carroll will recover from minor injuries to face Bournemouth, with Michail Antonio's return from suspension boosting West Ham's options further.