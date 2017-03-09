Hart yet to discuss future with Manchester City

Joe Hart is yet to discuss his long-term future with Manchester City, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett.
The 29-year-old joined Torino on a season-long loan deal in August after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City boss bringing in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona as his replacement.
Torino president Urbano Cairo recently stated the Serie A side are keen to make Hart's stay permanent, but no talks have taken place between the goalkeeper and City as of yet.
"His future is not something we have discussed with Manchester City," Barnett told Sky Sports.
"There are plenty of conversations to be had with them.
"But there will be lots of options open to Joe because he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world."
Hart has made 26 appearances in all competitions for Torino, keeping five clean sheets in the process.
He has a contract with Manchester City until June 2019.
