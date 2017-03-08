WATCH: Lineker, Ferdinand, Gerrard and Owen go crazy at Barca winner

Just like Unai Emery and Paris Saint-Germain, Michael Owen might be a little embarrassed when he watches back the fallout of Wednesday's Champions League action.

The BT Sport cameras were rolling as presenter Gary Lineker and pundits Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard and Owen watched Barcelona's incredible 6-1 victory over PSG to reach the quarter-finals of the competitions with a 6-5 aggregate success.

With the quartet preparing to go on air, Sergi Roberto struck a stunning clinching goal and Owen, in particular, struggled to contain his excitement.

The former England international set off on a run around the studio as if he had netted himself, and BT were kind enough to share the footage...