Vidal endorses Sevilla boss Sampaoli for Barcelona

Arturo Vidal said Jorge Sampaoli is worthy of working for the biggest teams in Europe as the Bayern Munich midfielder backed the Sevilla coach for the Barcelona job.

Sampaoli, 56, is reportedly among the candidates in the frame to replace Luis Enrique, who will leave LaLiga titleholders Barca at the end of the season.

Vidal knows Sampaoli well, having won the 2015 Copa America under the guidance of the former Chile boss and he feels the time is right for bigger and better things.

"Sampaoli is good enough as coach to take on any team," Vidal said.

"He showed it in the national team and I hope he can take on a bigger team."

Vidal was speaking after scoring twice in Bayern's 5-1 second-leg rout of Arsenal as they advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals 10-2 on aggregate on Tuesday.

As for Sampaoli and third-placed Sevilla, the Spaniards are back in action against Leganes in LaLiga on Saturday.