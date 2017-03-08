Related

Article

The comeback to end all comebacks - Barca´s turnaround surpasses all in Champions League history

8 March 2017 23:57

How did that happen? With two minutes of normal time remaining, Barcelona led PSG 3-1 but still needed THREE unanswered goals to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Two quickfire Neymar goals - the second a highly controversial penalty after an apparent Luis Suarez dive - levelled the tie at 5-5.

Then, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Sergi Roberto struck to create a slice of Champions League history.

No side had ever turned around a four-goal first-leg deficit before, and that got us thinking about some other stunning comebacks - all now surpassed by Barca's mind-boggling heroics at Camp Nou.

Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan (5-4 agg), 2004:

Deportivo were among Spain's major forces just after the turn of the century and one of their finest moments in Europe came in April 2004 when, despite being 4-1 down from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with AC Milan, they stunned the Italians at home.

Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valeron and Albert Luque had Depor ahead on away goals before half-time, with Fran Gonzalez - who played for them in the second division in the late 80s and is still their record appearance holder - fittingly scored the fourth to make sure of their passage.

Depor were eliminated by eventual winners Porto in the semi-finals, but this comeback stood as arguably the very best in Champions League history - until now.

 

Liverpool 3-3 AC Milan (AET, 3-2 on pens), 2005

That famous night in Istanbul. Liverpool found themselves on the end of a hiding at half-time in the 2005 Champions League final, as Paolo Maldini and a Hernan Crespo brace had the Serie A side 3-0 up.

But the second half proved to be one of the most iconic 45 minutes in Liverpool's history, with goals from Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso levelling the match up by the hour mark.

Milan then failed to hold their nerve in the penalty shootout, as Jerzy Dudek's leggy antics in the Liverpool goal helped the Pole outsmart both Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko after Serginho blazed the first kick over, resulting in the Premier League side lifting their fifth European title.

 

Manchester United 2-1 Bayern Munich, 1999

Possibly the two most dramatic minutes in the history of European club football.

Manchester United were trailing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the 1999 final at Camp Nou, with Mario Basler's skidding free-kick into the bottom-right corner looking set to be enough for the Bavarian giants to end a 23-year wait for glory in the continent's top-tier competition.

However, the United of Alex Ferguson's era could never be discounted until the final whistle, and substitute Teddy Sheringham swept Ryan Giggs' shot into the bottom corner to bring the scores level in the 91st minute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, another late substitute, avoided the need for extra time, stabbing Sheringham's header from a David Beckham corner into the roof of the net as United completed an historic treble in astonishing fashion.

 

Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid (5-5 agg, Monaco won on away goals), 2004

Monaco were an unexpected member of the last eight in the 2003-04 Champions League and had seemingly been put in their place after losing 4-2 at Real Madrid in the first leg, even if Fernando Morientes - on loan from the Spanish giants - netted their second late on to give them a chance.

A Raul goal nine minutes before the break in the return leg in Monte Carlo made their task even tougher, but Monaco rallied admirably - Ludovic Giuly pulled one back on the stroke of half-time, with Morientes then adding a second just after the restart.

Giuly - whose performances with Monaco ultimately earned him a move to Madrid's bitter rivals Barca - grabbed the decisive goal midway through the second half to secure progression, with Didier Deschamps' side finally halted by Porto in the final.

 

Barcelona 5-1 Chelsea (AET, 6-4 agg), 2000

It seems fitting to end this run-down with another famous Barca turnaround.

A 3-1 first-leg loss at Stamford Bridge - having trailed 3-0 - had Barca in danger of being on the wrong end of a major 1999-00 Champions League upset prior to the Roman Abramovich era, but in the return match the Catalans showed their true class.

Tore Andre Flo's 60th-minute goal was sending Chelsea through despite Rivaldo and Luis Figo scoring before the break, but Dani Garcia scored seven minutes from the end of regulation to force extra-time.

Rivaldo then converted a penalty after Celestine Babayaro was sent off and Patrick Kluivert wrapped things up, crushing Chelsea's dreams.

Sponsored links

Thursday 9 March

00:30 The greatest ever Champions League comeback: How it happened
00:12 The Champions League´s greatest escape – Opta´s key stats from Barca´s revival
00:08 Emery frustrated by referee as PSG collapse at Camp Nou
00:01 Rakitic: Barca comeback was like Patriots´ Super Bowl win
00:00 Luis Enrique hails Barcelona´s relentless belief after miraculous comeback

Wednesday 8 March

23:57 The comeback to end all comebacks - Barca´s turnaround surpasses all in Champions League history
23:46 This will be remembered forever - Bartomeu salutes Barca´s history-makers
23:30 WATCH: Lineker, Ferdinand, Gerrard and Owen go crazy at Barca winner
23:28 I threw everything at winner – Roberto revels in Barcelona heroics
23:15 Nainggolan happy at Roma amid Chelsea links
23:04 Barcelona 6 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (6-5 agg): Roberto seals historic comeback in Camp Nou classic
22:52 Manchester City 0 Stoke City 0: Sluggish hosts fail to make second their own
22:43 Borussia Dortmund 4 Benfica 0 (4-1 agg): Aubameyang hat-trick exorcises first-leg demons
21:35 Dzeko: This is my best season ever
20:47 Germany or Turkey to host Euro 2024
19:51 We need our feet on the ground – Buffon not thinking about treble
19:49 No chance to surprise Lyon, says Spalletti
18:30 Real Madrid – not Barca – are comeback kings, says Raul
18:27 Don´t call Bayern Champions League favourites - Rummenigge
18:05 Arsenal and Bayern charged by UEFA over fan disturbances
17:51 Blind eager for return of ´very smart´ Mkhitaryan
17:36 Five-match ban for Mings after Ibrahimovic stamp
17:26 He is losing his gifts - Messi slammed ahead of Barcelona v PSG
16:41 Sneijder left out of provisional Netherlands squad
16:25 Hummels feels no sympathy for humiliated Arsenal
16:14 Muller: Football players are just commercial goods
14:58 Gordon signs Celtic renewal after collapsed Chelsea deal
14:19 Players must fight for Wenger, not fight each other - Walcott
13:01 Ramos has striker´s instinct - Navas
12:10 Mourinho baffled by state of Rostov pitch and UEFA response
11:59 Casemiro defends under-fire BBC
11:21 Mourinho ´simply a good human being´ - Fellaini
10:44 Rashford targets Europa League glory
10:07 Bellerin apologises to Arsenal fans after Bayern thrashing
09:27 Ancelotti adamant Sanches will not leave Bayern
08:58 Fernandinho: Manchester City can still beat Chelsea to title
07:06 Bayern Munich v Real Madrid - Xabi Alonso reveals dream Champions League final
04:29 Chapecoense celebrate win in Copa Libertadores debut
04:00 Viral sensation ´Salt Bae´ dazzles Robin van Persie
02:44 Teenager McGree named in Socceroos squad
02:33 Entire Arsenal squad behind Wenger - Bellerin
02:12 Ramos: I´ll sleep better if Barcelona lose
01:55 Vidal endorses Sevilla boss Sampaoli for Barcelona
01:24 Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo annoyed by ´BBC´ criticism, says Madrid forward
01:17 ´We do care´ – Walcott hurting after Arsenal exit
01:16 Arsenal ´in great shape´ claims Wenger after Bayern humbling
01:10 Thrashing harsh on Arsenal - Bayern boss Ancelotti sympathises with Wenger
00:28 Championship Review: Brighton close the gap as Newcastle draw a blank
00:13 I did it before Messi – Ramos explains phone call celebration
00:13 Simple stuff can make Sterling a superstar, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
00:09 We dominated Madrid for 55 minutes – Sarri excited by young Napoli squad´s potential

Tuesday 7 March

23:55 Wenger ´revolted´ by referee after Bayern humble Arsenal again
23:49 Luck doesn´t exist in football – Zidane adamant Madrid worthy victors
23:31 Bayern were sleeping in the first half - Robben wants more after thumping Arsenal
23:21 The second biggest aggregate defeat in Champions League history - Arsenal´s Bayern nightmare in Opta
23:16 Critics were killing me last week - Ramos shirks ´hero´ tag
22:55 Arsenal 1 Bayern Munich 5 (2-10- agg): Sorry Gunners humiliated to compound Wenger´s misery
22:44 Napoli 1 Real Madrid 3 (2-6 agg): Ramos rises to the big occasion yet again for holders
20:48 Castro: Dortmund clearly better than Benfica
20:42 Benfica prepared for Dortmund onslaught - Rui Vitoria
20:03 It was nothing - Costa dismisses ´row´ with Chelsea boss Conte
19:34 Messi deserves the Ballon d´Or every year - Suarez
19:29 Barca tormentor Di Maria racing to be fit for PSG, Motta out
18:30 Tuchel rues Reus loss for Dortmund´s must-win Benfica clash
17:31 Man United link with Stonewall to tackle LGBT issues
16:55 Bennell charged with historical child sexual abuse
16:49 Malaga appoint Michel as Romero replacement
16:31 Campbell backs Wenger for Arsenal renewal
16:13 He still disappears - Guardiola not getting carried away with Sane form
16:06 Ibrahimovic to serve three-match ban
15:10 No Rooney for United´s Rostov trip, Mkhitaryan returns
14:41 Barcelona can score six against PSG! - Luis Enrique
13:55 Barcelona must not go crazy from the start, warns Suarez
13:03 Guardiola retaining long-term focus with Manchester City transfer plans
12:23 Two N´Golos at Chelsea? Hazard feels like he´s playing alongside ´Kante twins´
12:06 Chiellini: Juventus don´t play ´most beautiful´ football
11:51 You cannot stop MSN forever - PSG´s Draxler issues word of warning
11:00 Proud Barca run hangs in the balance, Aubameyang keen to break knockout duck - Champions League in O
10:49 Xavi wants Barcelona coaching job...but not just yet
10:18 Muller: I can still be decisive for Bayern
09:43 Verratti the ideal signing for Barcelona - coming from a man who should know!
09:06 Aguero showing he is not finished yet, says Toure
08:40 If we lose he will say ´keep calm´ - Bale impressed by Zidane´s cool head
08:13 Braida: Messi won´t leave Barca, it´s a perfect marriage
07:21 Torino want to sign Hart permanently from Manchester City - president
04:33 O´Neill ´tempted´ by Leicester City
04:20 Ronaldo still the best despite changing role - Bale praises star Madrid team-mate
03:34 ´It´s all top secret´ - Braida and Barca coy on Allegri links
02:10 Williams tells Koeman to forget Barca and finish Everton job
01:10 Premier League burns out English Champions League hopes, says Madrid star Bale
00:43 Hamstring strain sidelines Orlando skipper Kaka for six weeks
00:26 Chelsea won´t be casual - West Ham boss Bilic hails Conte´s title chasers

Facebook