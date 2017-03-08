Teenager McGree named in Socceroos squad

Teenager Riley McGree was a surprise inclusion in an extended Australia squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

McGree, 18, has made just 13 career A-League appearances for Adelaide United and was named in a 30-man squad on Wednesday.

Socceroos head coach Ange Postecoglou also included Melbourne Victory star James Troisi and Perth Glory defender Rhys Williams, who have had long spells out of international football.

Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Massimo Luongo and Mitchell Langerak are also part of the squad for the matches with Iraq (March 23) and the United Arab Emirates (March 28).

"We have named an extended squad with a few notable returns but we will make a final decision after this weekend's matches around Australia, Asia and Europe," Postecoglou said in a statement.

"With the Asian leagues and some countries in Europe only just starting I wanted to have another look.

AP: Riley McGree is a really exciting talent. He makes you stand up and take notice of his performances. https://t.co/qcEEEq8BlK — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) March 7, 2017

"There is also recognition for some players who have been in good form in the A-League and have the characteristics to fit in with some of our experienced players as we move into an important stretch of qualifying.

"It is encouraging to have the experience of Tim Cahill, Tomi Juric, Mass Luongo, Mitch Langerak and James Troisi back in the squad but we also have some players who have been on the fringe who have been knocking on the door of both the squad and the starting side."

McGree was one of seven uncapped players included in the squad, alongside Danny Vukovic and Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC), Mustafa Amini (Aarhus Gymnastikforening), Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle), James Jeggo (Sturm Graz) and Awer Mabil (Esbjerg).

Australia are third in Group B after two wins and three draws from their opening five matches.

Australia squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mitchell Langerak (Stuttgart), Mat Ryan (Genk), Danny Vukovic (Sydney FC)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama), Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC), Trent Sainsbury (Inter), Brad Smith (Bournemouth), Rhys Williams (Perth Glory), Bailey Wright (Bristol City)

Midfielders: Mustafa Amini (AGF), Ryan Edwards (Partick Thistle), Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), James Jeggo (Sturm Graz), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Riley McGree (Adelaide), Matt McKay (Brisbane Roar), Mark Milligan (Baniyas), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

Forwards: Nathan Burns (FC Tokyo), Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Craig Goodwin (Sparta Rotterdam), Chris Ikonomidis (AGF), Tomi Juric (FC Luzern), Robbie Kruse (Liaoning Whowin), Mathew Leckie (FC Ingolstadt), Awer Mabil (Esbjerg fB), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory)