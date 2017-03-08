Real Madrid – not Barca – are comeback kings, says Raul

Raul believes Real Madrid would be capable of launching a famous Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, but doubts Barcelona's ability to produce one.

Barca are 4-0 down to the French champions ahead of the second leg of their last-16 tie at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Madrid great Raul does not think Luis Enrique's men will pull off a miracle and feels it is his former club, rather than Luis Enrique's side, who have a history of storied fightbacks.

"If any club is capable of such a comeback then that would be Real Madrid because that is their specialty," Raul told Le Figaro.

"Barcelona would have to have an exceptional game and at the same time Paris Saint-Germain a horrible one, so I think it is very difficult.

"If PSG play like they did in the first leg, then it will be nearly impossible for Barcelona to score four or five goals against them like they do against opponents in LaLiga."

Holders Madrid are already in the quarter-finals after defeating Napoli 6-2 on aggregate.