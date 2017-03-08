Related

Mourinho ´simply a good human being´ - Fellaini

8 March 2017

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has hailed his fine relationship with Jose Mourinho and believes the former Chelsea boss is "simply a good human being".

It was suggested Fellaini was not part of Mourinho's plans when he arrived at United, and a calamitous substitute appearance at Everton in December initially looked like costing the Belgian his Old Trafford career.

However, Mourinho kept faith with the 29-year-old, who has already made 31 appearances in all competitions this term.

"Mourinho called me before and during the Euros to tell me that I would not be allowed to leave and that he counted on me," Fellaini told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.

"I have a great relationship with him. I think he is simply a good human being. He will never give up on you so long as you work hard.

"He has a big personality and people respect him."

Fellaini previously worked with Louis van Gaal at United and revealed he had a similar task in convincing the Dutchman he was worth his while.

"When Van Gaal came in, he immediately told me that I did not have to leave, but that I was not his first, second or third choice," Fellaini added.

"I was keen to leave when he told me that at first. But I just gave everything on the training pitch and made him change his mind within a couple of weeks."

