Mourinho ´simply a good human being´ - Fellaini

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has hailed his fine relationship with Jose Mourinho and believes the former Chelsea boss is "simply a good human being".
It was suggested Fellaini was not part of Mourinho's plans when he arrived at United, and a calamitous substitute appearance at Everton in December initially looked like costing the Belgian his Old Trafford career.
However, Mourinho kept faith with the 29-year-old, who has already made 31 appearances in all competitions this term.
"Mourinho called me before and during the Euros to tell me that I would not be allowed to leave and that he counted on me," Fellaini told Sport/Voetbalmagazine.
"I have a great relationship with him. I think he is simply a good human being. He will never give up on you so long as you work hard.
"He has a big personality and people respect him."
Fellaini previously worked with Louis van Gaal at United and revealed he had a similar task in convincing the Dutchman he was worth his while.
"When Van Gaal came in, he immediately told me that I did not have to leave, but that I was not his first, second or third choice," Fellaini added.
"I was keen to leave when he told me that at first. But I just gave everything on the training pitch and made him change his mind within a couple of weeks."
