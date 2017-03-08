Casemiro defends under-fire BBC

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has defended the club's attacking trident of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of recent criticism.

Impressive cameos from the likes of Alvaro Morata and Isco in recent weeks have led to claims that the 'BBC' trio no longer warrant an automatic place in Zinedine Zidane's XI.

They again failed to impress in Madrid's 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli on Tuesday, with Sergio Ramos and Morata on the scoresheet at the San Paolo.

However, Casemiro is adamant Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo remain hugely important to Madrid.

"When we talk about the BBC, we are talking about the best player in the world, another player with enormous quality and another who has real pace and power," Casemiro told the club's official website.

"There will always be criticism, but they are very important players for us."

After captain Ramos came to the rescue in Naples, Casemiro had nothing but praise for the Spain star.

"Ramos is making history at this club," Casemiro added. "You have to congratulate him and I am happy to have him on our side.

"Our aim is to retain the title, we're pleased to have qualified and now we have got to focus on LaLiga."