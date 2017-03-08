Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo annoyed by ´BBC´ criticism, says Madrid forward

Karim Benzema said he is bothered by criticism of himself, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting there is more to Real Madrid's 'BBC' than scoring goals.

Benzema, Bale and Ronaldo failed to score as titleholders Madrid advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals 6-2 on aggregate, having overcome Napoli 3-1 on Tuesday.

Madrid's star-studded front three have come in for criticism throughout the season, something which frustrates France international Benzema.

"Of course it bothers us. We do not just make goals, we do a lot of work for the whole team," said Benzema, who scored twice in Madrid's 4-1 LaLiga win at Eibar on Saturday.

"When there is a difficult match they always point us out. We work to win.

"We do not have time to talk about such things. We just work."

Four-time Ballon d'Or winner and Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer Ronaldo has scored 25 goals in all competitions this season.

Benzema has scored 15 goals, while Bale has netted nine times throughout 2016-17.

Asked about the criticism directed at 'BBC', Madrid left-back Marcelo said: "The criticisms enter one ear and leave the other."