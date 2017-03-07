Verratti the ideal signing for Barcelona - coming from a man who should know!

Barcelona legend Xavi has urged the Camp Nou hierarchy to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

The Italy international has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining PSG from Pescara in 2012 and has been linked with a move to the Catalan giants on more than one occasion.

He impressed in PSG's 4-0 Champions League win over Barca at the Parc des Princes last month and Xavi has nothing but praise for the gifted midfielder, who has a contract with the Ligue 1 champions until June 2021.

"Verratti would be the ideal signing for Barcelona in my opinion," Xavi told Le Parisien ahead of Wednesday's return leg at Camp Nou.

"I think Verratti is a bit like me. He always goes in search of the ball quite deep on the pitch and then takes it forward and dictates play.

"Verratti is small just like me and he never loses the ball. His technique is incredible.

"He is a player I would love to see at Barcelona."