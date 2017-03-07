Two N´Golos at Chelsea? Hazard feels like he´s playing alongside ´Kante twins´

N'Golo Kante's brilliance for Chelsea this season has made Eden Hazard feel like the midfielder has been playing with a twin on the pitch.
The France international moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City ahead of the 2016-17 campaign and has instantly become a key figure under Antonio Conte.
Kante has particularly impressed with his workrate and ability to win back possession, and Hazard hailed the 25-year-old's role in Chelsea's successful season so far.
"I do not need to speak about N'Golo, everyone knows about him. He is everywhere," Hazard told Chelsea TV after Monday's 2-1 victory over West Ham.
"I think sometimes when I am on the pitch I see him twice. One on the left, one on the right. I think I am playing with twins!
"He is a fantastic player and helps the team a lot so we are happy to have him in the team."
Kante has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this term, scoring once in the process.
