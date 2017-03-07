Related

The second biggest aggregate defeat in Champions League history - Arsenal´s Bayern nightmare in Opta

7 March 2017 23:21

If Arsenal supporters thought it could not get any worse than suffering a 5-1 thrashing away to Bayern Munich last month, they were proved wrong on Tuesday, as the Bundesliga champions romped to victory by the same embarrassing scoreline in the Gunners' backyard.

The hosts opened the scoring at Emirates Stadium to offer hope of a stirring comeback attempt, but Laurent Koscielny's sending off proved the catalyst for another horror show, this time at what is supposed to be Arsenal's north London stronghold.

Robert Lewandowski, Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa all hit the back of the net in the second half, before Arturo Vidal's late brace completed a miserable night for the home team. 

Such was the extent of Arsenal's demise, only one Champions League tie has produced a greater margin of victory, Bayern's 12-1 aggregate triumph over Sporting CP in 2009.

The unwanted records well and truly tumbled for Arsene Wenger's sorry side, who suffered the largest aggregate defeat in the Champions League by an English club, while they are now the competition's second most scored-against club by a single opponent.

 

7 - Arsenal have been eliminated from the last 16 stage of the Champions League in each of the last seven seasons.

12-1 - Only one Champions League tie has seen a greater margin of victory for a team - Bayern v Sporting (12-1, 2009).

26 - Only Barcelona (27 vs Celtic) have scored more CL goals vs a single opponent than Bayern have vs Arsenal (26).

7 - Arsenal have conceded seven goals in a Champions League knockout tie for the first time. Humbled.

3 - Arjen Robben has now scored in each of his last three Champions League games against Arsenal. Gunning.

18 - Arsenal have now received the second highest number of red cards in Champions League history (behind Juventus with 22).

5-1 - This is Arsenal's biggest home defeat since November 1998 (5-0 loss to Chelsea in EFL Cup).

