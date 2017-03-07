Critics were killing me last week - Ramos shirks ´hero´ tag

Sergio Ramos shirked the "hero" tag after inspiring Real Madrid to a 3-1 Champions League win at Napoli, reminding the media that they were "killing" him for his performance in last week's 3-3 draw with Las Palmas.

Madrid appeared to be in a tricky situation in Naples on Tuesday when 1-0 down on the night at half-time, with Napoli needing just one more goal without reply to secure passage to the last eight.

But Madrid rallied well after the interval and two Ramos headers in quick succession - the second turned into his own net by Dries Mertens - were added to late on by Alvaro Morata's close-range effort, securing a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

"A week ago the critics were killing me," Ramos told MEGA. "I am not a hero just before I scored two goals. I just try and do my work as well as I can.

"We suffered a lot in first half. If we knew the formula it would be very easy to fix. Sometimes things don't go as we train for and discuss.

"But provided that you remain positive and your attitude is good, then nothing is impossible."