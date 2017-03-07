Chiellini: Juventus don´t play ´most beautiful´ football

What Juventus' style of play may lack in terms of aesthetics is made up for in intelligence, functionality and precision, says Giorgio Chiellini.

The reigning Serie A champions have not always been as sparkling as title rivals Roma and Napoli, but they still hold a comfortable eight-point lead at the summit.

It is not something that concerns the centre-back, who is happy as long as the positive results continue to come.

"I do not know if we play the most beautiful or attractive football, but we certainly play more intelligently, more functionally and more precisely than anyone else," Chiellini told the club's official website.

"We have got to keep pushing on in all competitions in the knowledge that there is still a long way to go in Serie A, the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

"I always say that Juventus should be judged in March and you can see why. We have found a system that gets the best out of the quality we have in the squad and ticks all the boxes."

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw by Udinese last Sunday and Chiellini is desperate to return to winning ways when they meet AC Milan on Friday.

"Milan are rediscovering a bit of form and overall they have had a good campaign, providing a platform for some very talented young players who could play a big part in the future of the national team," he added.

"Juventus versus Milan is always a classic. The defeat in Milan earlier in the season [a 1-0 loss in October] does not bother us; if anything, the [Supercoppa Italiana] loss in Doha hurt more, at least on a personal level. With all respect to them, we lost that game, they did not win it.

"Let's make sure we put everything right this week and kick on in the league."